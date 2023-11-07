The Canadian dream is not waning

November 07, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

The geopolitical environment and international relations are critical in choosing international study destinations. Disruptions in the diplomatic relationship between two countries impinge on the free flow of natural persons. Thus, the deepening tension between India and Canada casts a dark shadow on the prospects of students.

Canada is home to about 1.3 million Indians who account for 4% of the country’s population (Canadian Census, 2021). Indian immigration peaked in the 2016-2021 period. Indians who have become permanent residents in Canada increased from 32,828 in 2013 to 1,18,095 in 2022. A good proportion of Indians in Canada are on student visas.

A sought-after destination

Canada has thus emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations for Indians who wish to study abroad. The number of Indian students in Canada has sharply risen in recent years. In 2009, it was 31,665; this rose to 1,71,505 by 2018. And by December 2022, nearly 3,20,000 Indians were in Canada on active study permits, accounting for about 40% of the international students in that country.

In September, following a severe strain in ties between the two countries, India updated its advisory urging its citizens residing or planning to travel to Canada to exercise utmost caution. Young Indians pursuing higher education in Canada are bound to suffer extreme anxiety on hearing such warnings. The situation is particularly vexatious for those who have just secured admissions to Canadian higher educational institutions. Canadian colleges and universities have, however, been reassuring students that they are as safe and welcomed as before.

Indian students, especially those pursuing master’s and research degree programmes, prefer destinations that promise fee waivers and offer scholarships and stipends. Besides paying fees, international students contribute towards the host countries. In 2020, international students contributed over 22.3 billion CAD to the Canadian economy and supported more than 2,18,000 jobs. This is one of the main reasons why most countries want to attract international students. Canada is no exception.

The decision to study in Canada has other dimensions as well. Students see it a potent route to settle abroad for better career and income opportunities. A survey by the Canadian Bureau for International Education in 2021 revealed that only 7.4% of international students in Canada intended to return to their home countries, while 72.6% intended to remain in Canada after completing their studies and the remaining 20% were not sure if they wanted to stay or return home. The pathway to Canadian citizenship is known to be cheaper and faster in comparison to other Western countries. Thus it is the prospects that lure people to the ‘Great White North’. Canada’s Express Entry Program and Provincial Nominee Program might not work for all those wishing to relocate to Canada. However, entry via a study visa has emerged as an accessible and promising route to reach the dreamland. That is the impression that emigration agents and consultants send out to their prospective clients.

Not always lucrative

However, the study route to settling in Canada is not always lucrative. A recent report by Senators Ratna Omidvar, Hassan Yussuff, and Yuen Pau Woo points out that since 2000, only 30% of international students have been able to get permanent residence within a decade of their arrival. The report asserts that studying in Canada may brighten and enhance career and income prospects, but it does not guarantee a seamless transition from being an international student to becoming an immigrant.

Anecdotal evidence indicates that international students find it increasingly difficult to get jobs. Social media sites have been showing long queues of Indian students looking for part-time jobs, suggesting a moderate to severe job crises for Indian students. There are also indications that prospective students are already looking for alternatives to Canada.

Housing crisis

Within Canada, many believe that the continuous influx of emigrants and international students has been exerting pressure on the housing sector, leading to skyrocketing rental prices. The price and rentals of the single-family accommodations are particularly stressed. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation believes that the nation must build 5.8 million new homes by 2030 to restore affordability. Housing shortages have occasionally triggered demands for restricting university admissions by making the process more competitive. The government has not ruled out the possibility. In fact, it may consider this as a viable option to ease housing rentals.

Yet, the charm of Canada for international students is not waning yet. The averages are often deceptive. People perceive reality based on their interactions with friends and relatives who went to Canada to study. First-hand knowledge usually gets more credence than data and statistics. All students yearn for quality higher education, which many find difficult to get within their own country. Aspiring for better career prospects and income opportunities, they are willing to travel across seven seas.

Indian students are no exception. In some sense, they might be more impassioned. Sadly, those who wish to go to Canada are now compelled to negotiate clouds of uncertainty in order to chase their dreams.

Furqan Qamar is a Professor, Faculty of Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, and has been an Advisor (Education) in the Planning Commission; Sameer Ahmad Khan is pursuing a PhD in the Faculty of Management Studies of Jamia Millia Islamia; The views expressed are personal