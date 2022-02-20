  • The Union Budget was expected to contain measures to boost consumption expenditure. But, the Government chose instead to focus more on capital expenditure.
  • There were no major announcements on agriculture or rural development. Given the recent turmoil as a result of the farmers’ protests and the repeal of the farm laws, this was a little surprising.
  • Though there were no big ticket announcements on agriculture and rural development, the allocations appear to be in the right direction.