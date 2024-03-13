The BJP’s near-complete domination in Gujarat Premium

March 13, 2024 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST

The party’s march to make Gujarat Opposition-free continues

All the four legislators cited the Congress leadership and the party’s “lack of direction” as the reasons for their move. Mr. Modhwadia stated in his resignation letter that the Congress’s decision to “decline the invitation of Lord Ram’s temple consecration on Ayodhya” pushed him to sever ties with the party, which, he said, had become “like an NGO”.

Sometime in the middle of these exits, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member from the Congress, Naran Rathwa, too quit the beleaguered party and joined the BJP. So did an independent MLA, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, who had earlier left the BJP when he was not given a ticket to contest elections in 2022.

There is now a buzz in the corridors of power in Gandhinagar that the total number of Opposition MLAs in the Gujarat Assembly will be in single digits before the Lok Sabha elections. As of today, the Congress, which had 17 MLAs, is left with 13, and the AAP, which had five, now has four.