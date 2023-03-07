The BJP’s dream and Kerala’s reality

March 07, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win elections in Kerala. Interestingly, Kerala is the only non-BJP state that Mr. Modi mentioned in his victory address to party supporters following the BJP’s impressive election performance in the north-eastern States. He claimed that people in Kerala are witnessing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress strike alliances elsewhere while pretending to be rivals in the State.

However, the CPI(M), the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) dismissed Mr. Modi’s utterances and said that Kerala had no place for the BJP. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Prime Minister was being “overambitious.” Congress leaders V.D. Satheesan and K.C. Venugopal echoed similar views, stating that the BJP would never come to power in Kerala as people “unite against fascist and feudal movements.” IUML’s senior leader M.K. Muneer remarked that Mr. Modi was entitled to dream, but it will be fruitless.

Despite the BJP’s State leadership demonstrating elation over Mr. Modi’s high expectations for the party’s future in Kerala, the party’s chances of success in the State remain slim. The BJP lost the only seat it had in the Kerala Assembly in the 2021 polls. Further, its vote share has remained below 13% in recent elections.

Tapping into the Christian vote bank in Kerala would be a daunting exercise for the BJP, as the party needs to address the community’s concerns and dispel their fears. Christians have been particularly wary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has been accused of promoting a Hindu nationalist agenda, despite BJP central leaders holding dialogues with Catholic Bishops regularly and Mr. Modi meeting three Cardinals two years ago.

Muslims, who constitute a significant proportion of the population in the State, are also apprehensive. The BJP has not made a concerted effort to reach out to Muslim leaders and address their anxieties on controversial issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the beef ban in some regions of the country, which have been criticised as anti-minority measures.

The leadership of the BJP in Kerala has also been a weak point. The State unit is plagued with issues such as infighting and leadership disputes. This has led to a loss of public confidence in the party. Electoral defeats and internal factionalism have created a sense of uncertainty among party workers and supporters. The power struggles between the two factions have played out in the media and damaged the party’s reputation.

However, one factor could work in the BJP’s favour, which is the perceived weakening of the Congress party in Kerala. The Congress’s leaders have been constantly engaged in spats. The party is not showing any hurry in carrying out the delayed reshuffle either. The Congress has performed poorly in the last two Assembly polls. If the Congress continues with its poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and fails to return to power in the State after the 2026 Assembly polls, the political weather might prove to be conducive for the BJP to grow in Kerala.

Previously, the BJP made multiple attempts to poach leaders from the Congress, a strategy that it has successfully employed in other States. But this failed to yield the desired result as the Congress has strong ideological roots and a loyal base of campaigners in Kerala.

Over the years, the BJP has expanded its base beyond traditional upper caste Hindu supporters and enjoys the confidence of a significant section of Thiyya/Ezhava communities, Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribes people, according to the Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies post-poll survey of 2021. The party’s prospects in Kerala may have improved since 2014, but assuming power in the State remains a Herculean task. The BJP has now set its eyes on winning at least five Lok Sabha seats from Kerala. But the State leadership has been unable to leverage the popularity of Mr. Modi to garner the support of the Hindu community. For the party to emerge as a strong political force in Kerala, its State leadership needs to focus on building a strong organisational structure and forging alliances with smaller parties and identifying and grooming local leaders who have a deep understanding of the issues that matter to the people of Kerala.