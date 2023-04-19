The AAP’s recent U-turns

April 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

On March 28, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal raised many eyebrows by alleging in the Delhi Assembly that industrialist Gautam Adani is merely a front for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the “money actually belongs” to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Kejriwal’s relentless attacks against Mr. Modi over the past one and a half months show a change in the way he is dealing with his main political opponent. In February last year, in stark contrast to his early days as a politician when he referred to Mr. Modi as a “psychopath,” a “shameless dictator,” and a “coward,” Mr. Kejriwal did not use the word “Modi” in any of the 38 speeches he made in different States after election dates were announced on January 8. He made an exception during two press conferences, but even those were not full-fledged attacks against Mr. Modi. Mr. Kejriwal’s Twitter account revealed that he nearly stopped using the name “Modi” on May 23, 2019, the day the results of the general elections were announced and Mr. Modi came back to power. Sources in the AAP said this was a conscious decision since his attacks against the Prime Minister in the run-up to the 2019 elections did not help the AAP. But last year, as the Punjab elections got closer, he started referring to Mr. Modi again, though not as much as he is doing now.

The way the AAP is dealing with the Congress too has changed. The party used to skip most of the Opposition meetings in the past, as they were hosted by the Congress. But it switched its strategy in the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament. It took part in all the Opposition meetings, and Mr. Kejriwal even extended support to Rahul Gandhi when the Congress leader was sentenced to two years in jail in a defamation case. When Mr. Kejriwal was called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged excise scam, the Congress returned the favour, with its President Mallikarjun Kharge calling up Mr. Kejriwal to apparently talk about Opposition unity.

There are many reasons behind these changes. The first seems to be the CBI’s arrest of Manish Sisodia, the second-most important leader in the AAP, in an alleged excise scam in February. Since then, the BJP has been claiming that Mr. Kejriwal is the brain behind the alleged scam. When asked about the change in the way the party is dealing with Mr. Modi, a party insider said, “Given the way Mr. Modi is going after Opposition parties, we had to attack him. We cannot choose not to.”

The second reason is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On March 23, with an eye on the elections, Mr. Kejriwal launched a campaign from Jantar Mantar, “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao.” Last month, he also accepted the existence of the ‘G-8’ — a group of eight non-BJP, non-Congress Chief Ministers — after a letter by him inviting the other Chief Ministers for a dinner in Delhi leaked to the media. Although he dismissed reports that this is a political grouping and called it a “governance platform,” sources said the AAP, the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are working closely together to stitch a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance. Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Mr. Kejriwal in Delhi, after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Kharge. Earlier this week, when Gopal Rai, a member of the highest decision-making body of the AAP, was asked whether the party will be open to being a part of an alliance that includes the Congress, he did not confirm or deny the possibility.

Events in Delhi also explain the changes. Ever since the AAP assumed power in Delhi, the government has been engaged in power tussles with the Central government-appointed Lieutenant Governors (LGs) of Delhi. The strains between the government and the LGs have only worsened since Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is not a bureaucrat unlike his predecessor, took over in May last year. During a hearing in the Supreme Court in 2022, the Central government argued that Delhi should be under its control. Delhi is important to the AAP’s politics as the party, which has now been given national status, is fighting elections in other States promising the ‘Delhi model of governance’.

With his party being attacked from different sides, the embattled AAP chief seems to have been forced to change his strategy of dealing with the Congress as well as revert to his old ways of carrying out all-out attacks against Mr. Modi.