Taxing times in Kerala

Budget week is that time of the year when the state of public finances comes under relentless scrutiny. This year has been no different in Kerala.

Ahead of the Budget presentation by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, the Opposition Congress-led UDF released a white paper that painted a depressing picture of the State’s finances. Mr. Balagopal presented the Budget for 2023-24 on February 3. His announcements of a bevy of tax proposals and a social security cess on petrol, diesel and liquor, which were the rather unexpected highlights of his Budget speech, kicked off a political storm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Balagopal have staunchly defended the proposals, but the UDF is not convinced.

Accusing Mr. Vijayan’s government of overburdening the people, four MLAs of the UDF announced an indefinite stir inside the State Assembly and protests outside it. The Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, declared that the protests would continue until the tax proposals and cesses were scrapped.

That the water charges too were increased on the same day the Budget was presented hasn’t helped the government on the public relations front. Looking to bolster revenues by an additional ₹2,955 crore, Mr. Balagopal announced, among other things, a ₹2 cess on petrol and diesel, a ₹20 per bottle cess on Indian-made foreign liquor costing ₹500-999, and ₹40 on liquor costing above ₹1,000. The government also increased the one-time tax on motorcycles, cars, and private service vehicles, the one-time cess on newly registered motor vehicles, and the electricity duty applicable to commercial and industrial units. The fair value of land was raised by 20% and the stamp duty, from 5% to 7%.

Over the weekend following the Budget presentation, there was some speculation that the CPI(M)-led LDF government would go easy on some of the proposals. But the following Monday, the UDF announced its stir in the House, which drew a sharp reaction from Mr. Balagopal who denied that the tax hikes were needlessly steep. He argued that the government’s hand was forced by the unsympathetic fiscal policies of the Central government which have sharply diminished the State’s share from the divisible pool. The cesses on fuel and liquor were for the “larger good” and were vital to keeping the social security pensions going for over 60 lakh people, he argued. Moreover, the tax on liquor has not been hiked in two years, Mr. Balagopal said. In the case of motor vehicles, the tax hikes were decided after examining the rates in neighbouring States, he said.

On February 9, Mr. Vijayan called a press conference where he backed the Budget proposals and slammed the Centre for attempting to strangle the State financially. The next day, K. Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, urged the people to boycott the fuel cess.

On the broad fiscal front, Kerala has been showing encouraging signs of a post-pandemic recovery. In 2021-2022, the GSDP at constant prices grew by 12.01% from -8.43% the previous year, according to the Economic Review 2022, which was tabled in the Assembly. Agriculture and allied sectors clocked a growth of 4.64% in 2021-22 compared to 0.24% in 2020-21. Industry grew from –2.82% to 3.87% and the service sector grew from –14.44% to 17.3%.

While this is good news, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General tabled in the Assembly on February 9 by and large endorsed the observation of several leading economists that Kerala has, over the years, been sloppy in effectively tapping available tax sources, and is skirting ground realities by taking the easy way out with fresh levies.

The ‘Combined compliance report of the CAG on revenue sector for the period 2019-21’ found that the government has been unable to collect ₹21,797.86 crore in revenue as on March 31, 2021. Of this bulk of arrears, ₹7,100.32 crore has been outstanding for more than five years. Some of it even goes back to 1952.

There has been considerable improvement in forecasts on the tax collection front this year with the government recently unveiling a revamped State Goods and Services Tax Department. But how the LDF government tackles the turmoil on the political front, especially once the Assembly reconvenes on February 27 after a two-week break, remains to be seen.