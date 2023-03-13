Tata Zamindari abolition Act stayed

March 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, March 12: The Supreme Court to-day stayed the implementation of the Bihar Land Reforms (Amendment) Act 1972, which seeks to abolish Tata’s Zamindari in the township of Jamshedpur. The court passed the interim stay order after admitting a writ petition filed jointly by Mr. J.R.D. Tata and Mr. Moolgaokar, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited. The petitioners contended that the impugned act, which had been described as an act to abolish “the alleged Tata zamindari,” was a hostile and discriminatory legislation directed against the petitioner company alone. The petitioners contended the act was a fraud on the legislative power in the garb of land reforms or agrarian reforms. It had been passed for a political purpose and would cripple a viable national industry. They contended that the properties of the company did not constitute an “estate” within the meaning of Article 31 A and that the amended act could not be described as a law for agrarian reforms. The act was liable to be struck down for being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed in Articles 14, 19 (1) (F) and (G) and 31 (2) of the Constitution, they submitted.