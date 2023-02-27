Tamil Nadu’s ‘crash course’ on NEET

February 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

A year after the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly historically re-adopted the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill after it was returned by Governor R.N. Ravi, the aspirants of medical courses are at the crossroads. The Bill, which seeks to dispense with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow admissions for undergraduate medical degree courses in ‘government seats’ on the basis of Class 12 marks, is pending presidential assent.

Against this backdrop, the M.K. Stalin government has moved an original suit in the Supreme Court for a declaration that the NEET as the sole gateway for entry into medical courses is a violation of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, of the fundamental right to equality, and an anathema to the principles of federalism. It has prayed to declare the NEET mandate as “ ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution of India” and “violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.” The government has argued that NEET strips the States of powers to admit students to government seats when education, despite being on the Concurrent List, is a subject within the competence of the State to legislate.

The suit, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, was necessitated as the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government had challenged NEET in the apex court on the basis of the repealed Medical Council Act of 1956. The DMK government has since withdrawn the earlier suit. The current suit challenges provisions of the National Medical Commission Act.

Just days earlier, Mr. Stalin had asked his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs to raise, among other things, in both House of Parliament the prolonged pendency of the NEET exemption Bill. The DMK government’s launch of a legal battle at this stage, parallel to a political and constitutional fight, has expectedly led to apprehensions among medical aspirants about their fate; in Tamil Nadu, entrance examinations for professional courses were abolished in 2007 to facilitate equitable social justice. If the President defers her decision on the anti-NEET Bill, saying the matter is sub judice, it would heighten anxieties. Besides, a question would arise whether Tamil Nadu, in a parallel proceeding, can challenge the NEET in its entirety when its Bill only seeks exemption from the NEET for filling up government medical seats. If the court, which has previously dismissed Tamil Nadu’s plea for NEET exemption, rejects the latest suit, the President could cite it to decline assent for the Bill. For aspirants, the litigation by the government itself could present false hopes of an exemption from NEET, thereby disrupting their preparations for this year’s competitive exam.

Critics wonder if the DMK is conceding “political defeat” and mounting a “legal challenge” after failing to get timely presidential assent for the Bill. DMK leaders had accused the then Edappadi K. Palaniswami regime of being “servile” to the BJP at the Centre and not “pressuring it enough” to get exemption from NEET. They had claimed medical aspirants would be “instantly” spared the ordeal of an entrance test the moment Mr. Stalin became Chief Minister. Curiously, the decision to file the fresh suit came just days before the February 27 Erode East Assembly bypoll.

The State BJP is openly advocating for the NEET. It is clear that the Narendra Modi government is in no mood to help Mr. Stalin score political points. While seeking the opinions of the Ministries of Health and AYUSH, the Ministry of Home Affairs had pointedly asked whether the provisions of the Bill “endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation.” The AYUSH Ministry had replied in the affirmative. Details of the Centre giving a ‘national threat’ angle to an education subject would have remained buried had not the State Platform for Common School System (Tamil Nadu) sought details of the status of the Bill using the Right to Information Act.

It is well-documented that the NEET as a determinant of inter se merit is a weak narrative since students with lower scores but with paying capacity have also entered medical colleges. Yet it continues to be imposed. Politically, the Stalin government has taken a gamble. If its legal suit succeeds, it will boost the Chief Minister’s image; else he could face a tough challenge.