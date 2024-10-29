Tackling learning disabilities head-on

Picture a classroom where a student, eager to learn, raises their hand. As they begin to speak, their words come out haltingly, thoughts struggling to take shape. The teacher, pressed for time, gently moves on to another student. In that moment, more than just words are lost. Half-formed ideas retreat, clarity slips away, and with it, a crucial opportunity for learning is lost.

Also Read | Helping students with learning disabilities thrive in high-school and college

A deeper truth

This struggle is not just about communication; it is about the very process of forming and articulating ideas. Each interruption of an attempt doesn’t just silence a voice; it stunts the growth of thoughts. In the rapid flow of classroom discourse, these students fall behind in speaking, in thinking, in understanding, in learning itself. In classrooms across India, this scene highlights a deeper truth: learning disabilities are far more complex than we often recognise. They don’t just involve reading or writing, but affect how students think, process, and engage with the world. Recent data suggest that 8-15% of schoolgoing children in India (50 million children) have been reported to have some form of learning disability. The challenges they face are often misunderstood. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 officially recognises ‘specific learning disabilities’ among 21 categories, but most schools aren’t equipped to handle them.

Take dyslexia, for instance. It is not just about mixing up letters. It is about a brain that processes language differently, affecting not just reading but also comprehension, memory, and even social interactions. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), often dismissed as restlessness, is a complex disorder impacting attention and impulse control. Our education system, built for neurotypical students, often fails to meet diverse needs. Studies show most teachers lack the training or experience to teach in an inclusive manner, especially in rural India. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, as many teachers were unprepared to support students with learning disabilities online. The recent story of Radhika, a student with multiple learning disabilities who scored 97% in her CBSE exams, is exceptional. Yet, for every Radhika, countless students remain unsupported — not because they cannot learn, but because we haven’t adapted how we teach to meet the needs of such students. Students with unaddressed learning disabilities often internalise a sense of failure. They are not “lazy” or “stupid’; their brains simply work differently. Without proper support, they may never uncover their true potential. A study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry found that children with specific learning disabilities experience significantly higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their peers. They battle mental health issues in silence, unable to express what they can’t fully understand. The government’s announcement of a diagnostic test for adult learning disabilities is a positive step. However, real change will happen only when we train our teachers. B.Ed programmes must focus on neurodiversity and adaptive teaching methods. While the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, has set standards, the challenge is to turn them into practical classroom strategies.

Also Read | Teaching all children, improving all lives

The way forward

To tackle learning disabilities head-on, we must develop comprehensive programmes that emphasise early identification and intervention, using screening tools and evidence-based methods tailored to India’s needs. Countries such as Finland excel in identifying and supporting students from a young age, but India faces unique hurdles due to its size. Promising steps have indeed been taken, such as the 22 Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centres (CDEIC). Kerala’s early intervention initiatives, though focused on hearing impairments, show the potential for broader support systems.

Technology is another key factor. Tools like text-to-speech software and AI-powered learning aids can level the playing field. Initiatives such as PM e-Vidya, DIKSHA, and e-Pathshala under the Digital India framework, supported by NEP 2020, aim to unify digital education. But the real challenge is ensuring that these tools reach every student, especially those with learning differences.

Finally, we need a cultural shift. Learning disabilities are not a source of shame, but different ways of processing information. Public awareness campaigns and films such as Taare Zameen Par can play a crucial role in changing perceptions, but awareness must start at home. Parents play a critical role in recognising early signs and advocating for the support their children’s needs. Educating them about available resources and how to navigate the system is important.

Teachers, too, need motivation. Incentivising specialised training in neurodiversity — through financial rewards, career advancement, or recognition — will encourage more educators to embrace adaptive methods. Government bodies, NGOs, and private institutions must work together to innovate and ensure that these policies become actionable solutions.

The reality of learning disabilities is complex, but our response doesn’t have to be. With understanding, empathy, and evidence-based interventions, we can create an education system that truly leaves no child behind. This is not just about fairness; it is about unlocking the potential of millions of young minds who think differently. As we stand at the cusp of becoming a global superpower, the time to act is now. Our children are counting on us.

Saravanan Murugeson is an Education Consultant at GainLabs, Chennai. Anukrati Nigam is a Data scientist volunteer at the Association of Socially Applicable Research.