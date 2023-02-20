Stolen idols recovered

February 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 19, 2023 05:29 pm IST

New Delhi, Feb. 19: The Delhi Police have recovered 53 idols stolen by a gang of idol-lifters operating all over the country and have taken into custody five persons living in Delhi. Among these is the 4-foot high idol of Ganesa dating back to the tenth century A.D., stolen from a temple in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in 1969. The idol was sold to a private collector living in the posh locality of Vasant Vihar in Delhi for a price of Rs. 65,000. It weighs about three quintals. The other idols were stolen from temples in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The police believe that the gang has international contacts and the idols eventually find their way abroad where they fetch very high prices. Investigations are in progress and further details relating to the modus operandi of the gang within the country and abroad have not been disclosed. As many as 35 idols out of the 53 antiques were sold in Delhi to private collectors and antique dealers living in Delhi while the remaining 18 were sold to buyers in Meherauli, near Delhi. Among the other antiques is a statue of Ganapathi with 14 arms, carved in red stone, holding “trishul”, dating back to 9th century A.D.