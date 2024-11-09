Staying cool, but with clean tech, global collaborations

In a rapidly warming world, cooling is not merely a luxury but a necessity, especially for vulnerable populations. International cooperation on clean energy and cooling solutions is a crucial step toward addressing the climate crisis. On September 21, 2024, the Quad nations (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States) issued the Wilmington Declaration, which underscores the Quad’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions, particularly focusing on high-efficiency cooling systems. This aligns with the earlier joint statement by India and the U.S., which detailed a road map for building resilient and secure global clean energy supply chains, placing a special emphasis on clean cooling technologies. Both statements highlight the urgent need to deploy affordable and energy-efficient cooling systems in climate-vulnerable regions while advancing global climate goals.

India’s leadership in these efforts is particularly noteworthy. As part of the Quad’s clean energy initiatives, India has pledged significant investments in solar and cooling infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific region. Along with the U.S. and India’s joint plan to expand manufacturing capacities for high-efficiency air-conditioners and ceiling fans, these developments could significantly reduce the climate impact of cooling systems.

Cooling-related emissions

The broader relevance of these international efforts can be seen through the lens of the Montreal Protocol and its Kigali Amendment (2016), which already set a precedent for collective global action on cooling-related emissions. As global temperatures rise, increasing demand for cooling makes it imperative for the world to adopt the lessons of these frameworks, reducing harmful emissions while transitioning to sustainable alternatives.

The Kigali Amendment expanded its scope to target hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), potent greenhouse gases used in cooling appliances. Left unchecked, HFCs could contribute to 0.52°C of warming by 2100. Maximising the Kigali Amendment’s impact requires aligning the HFC phase-down with energy efficiency improvements. More efficient cooling systems could deliver about two-thirds of total greenhouse gas reductions by cutting electricity consumption. This would reduce emissions, lower air pollution from fossil fuel power plants, and save costs for manufacturers and consumers.

Climate change has heightened two critical threats related to cooling: the indirect emissions from inefficient air-conditioning and refrigeration systems powered by fossil fuels, and the direct emissions from harmful refrigerants. However, many countries still lack integrated energy efficiency and refrigerant standards. High-efficiency air conditioners using climate-friendly refrigerants are available, but inefficient models using outdated refrigerants still dominate many markets. Without stronger regulations, developing nations risk becoming dumping grounds for these inefficient appliances, exacerbating climate and energy challenges.

Having a mission-mode approach

In 2024, parts of India experienced temperatures over 50°C, underscoring the need for cooling to ensure thermal comfort, preserve food, medical supplies, and industrial processes. India, one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, faces increasingly severe heatwaves that endanger millions. By 2030, an estimated 160 million to 200 million Indians could face deadly heatwaves annually. The country’s workforce, heavily exposed to extreme heat, risks significant declines in productivity, health, and food security. Cooling demand is expected to surge, with air conditioner sales rising 16% for every degree over 30°C. By 2050, India may have the world’s highest cooling demand, with over 1.14 billion air conditioners in use.

India ratified the Kigali Amendment in 2021, committing to reduce HFCs by 85% by 2047. The India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) targets a 20%-25% reduction in cooling demand, 25-40% in energy consumption, and a shift to low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, demonstrating leadership in climate-friendly cooling. A mission-mode approach is needed to tackle these challenges. A national mission for sustainable cooling would require focused leadership, cross-sectoral collaboration, and coordinated efforts across ministries. Establishing an inter-ministerial working group, planning a launch event, and allocating an initial budget are essential. National capacity-building initiatives and dedicated budget lines must follow for long-term success.

COP29 and the momentum of COP28

International commitments to clean energy cooling are encouraging, but technologies must remain affordable. The U.S.-India partnership and the Quad’s initiatives emphasise deployment and local manufacturing of high-efficiency cooling systems. The challenge is in ensuring equitable access, particularly in developing regions where cooling needs are the greatest. Rising global temperatures require scaling up energy-efficient solutions without straining fragile electricity grids or leaving vulnerable populations behind.

India’s proactive approach to cooling challenges, especially through the ICAP, positions it as a global leader in sustainable cooling. The country can protect its population from heat while leading the global fight against climate change, ensuring thermal comfort for all.

At COP28 (Dubai), 63 countries pledged to reduce cooling emissions by 68% by 2050. The Global Cooling Pledge, though non-binding, could provide cooling access to 3.5 billion people by 2050 and save $17 trillion in energy costs. However, global action must accelerate to make this a reality. COP29 must build on the momentum of COP28 by expanding cooling commitments. This includes increasing participation in the Global Cooling Pledge and enhancing partnerships across sectors and nations.

Zerin Osho is Director of the India Programme at the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD)

