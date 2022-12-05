  1. EPaper
Soviet’s decision

December 05, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

Reval, Dec. 3: A Moscow message says that at the opening of the Disarmament Conference between Russia and the Border States, Litvinoff read a declaration made by the Soviet Government which expressed its readiness to reduce the Russian army to two hundred thousand men and to dissolve irregular units. Russia was also ready to limit Wuz budgets on a reciprocal basis and to neutralize the zones along Borders. The declaration added that it was impossible for Russia to reduce its Navy. The head of the Polish delegation, Prince Radziwill, who was also acting on behalf of Rumania, expressed his desire for political arrangement as a preliminary to technical discussions.

