Solar, a game changer in women’s empowerment

Until Charles Fritts installed the first rooftop photovoltaic solar array using 1%-efficient selenium cells on a roof in New York City in 1884, the sun was a humble driving force behind photosynthesis, evaporation, and countless natural processes. Today, apart from being the major factor in the climate patterns that sustains life on earth, it is also a transformative, democratising force in electricity generation. Distinct from traditional sources such as coal, oil, gas, nuclear, and hydropower, which require extensive infrastructure and intermediary transmission lines, solar energy can now be harnessed directly at its point of use — in homes. It is now a home product.

The impact of decentralisation

Decentralisation of power generation has significant implications for both environmental sustainability and societal structures. The ability to generate energy close to where it is consumed unlocks a cascade of benefits beyond mere convenience. Socially, economically, and developmentally, solar places power — literally and figuratively — into the hands of individuals and communities, breaking down barriers that have long excluded them from the energy economy. This shift empowers people, particularly women, making them direct participants in the economy and catalysts for change.

Women often bear the brunt of poor energy access, impacting their health, safety, and economic potential. Solar addresses this. In Gujarat’s Little Rann of Kutch, women salt farmers have transitioned from expensive diesel to solar pumps, boosting their income by 94% and reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 1,15,000 metric tons annually. Initiatives such as the Barefoot College (India), the Grameen Shakti (Bangladesh), and Solar Sister (Africa) empower women to become solar engineers, benefiting millions and improving community health and safety. For example, We Care Solar’s suitcases reduced perinatal deaths by 72% in Uganda’s health centres.

Solar, especially through localised solutions, is advancing women’s financial inclusion and enabling income generation directed towards education, health care, and other essential activities. By integrating women across the value chain — from end-users to entrepreneurs — solar is driving societal progress and elevating the status of women. In fact, solar employs more women than any other energy sector. In 2022, the solar photovoltaic industry alone provided jobs to around 4.9 million people, with women accounting for 40% of the workforce. With India’s ambitious renewable targets, the sector is expected to create three million new jobs by 2030, offering significant opportunities for women if the current trends hold. No other energy project comes close to this potential.

Clean and scalable but there are challenges

Solar also uplifts marginalised communities. Unlike coal, which has impoverished resource-rich regions, solar offers a sustainable path forward. India’s coal mining districts exemplify the ‘resource curse’, where local communities suffer from poor health, education, and living conditions, with over 50% in poverty.

Distributed solar systems link energy production with community well-being, driving climate resilience. Off-grid projects provide clean energy to areas without traditional electricity, supporting economic development in rural regions. Rooftop installations and mini-grids offer scalable, eco-friendly solutions, creating local jobs without the environmental impact of large-scale projects.

Effective community engagement is crucial for the success of these projects. For instance, in India, formalised community institutions such as self-help groups, farmer-producer organisations, and panchayati raj institutions are integral to village infrastructure planning. Where formal structures are absent, rural energy committees can oversee mini-grid operations, encompassing everything from planning and installation to tariff determination and maintenance, which ensure that energy access is thorough and benefits the entire community.

As solar technology progresses, three challenges persist: geographical imbalance, with most investments concentrated in developed nations leaving developing countries, particularly Africa, lagging; sectoral imbalance is evident as large-scale solar farms receive the majority of funding while smaller, crucial applications such as solar pumps and cold storages are overlooked; manufacturing concentration in just two countries disrupts supply chains and inflates prices, a problem set to intensify with rising global demand. The challenge at the home level will be to ensure easy availability and affordability of solar. This will require robust government and market support.

The second is to focus on the life cycle of solar technologies, with an emphasis on recycling and circularity to manage waste. Establishing clear guidelines for processing solar photovoltaic materials is vital, ensuring that they contribute to sustainability rather than exacerbate waste issues. A robust framework should mandate producer responsibility and involve government and end-of-life management collaboration, fostering efficient recycling and encouraging recyclability. Additionally, exploring mobile recycling plants and implementing stringent waste management processes are crucial for enhancing the environmental and economic health of the solar sector.

Policies and gender

A just energy transition is more than a shift from fossil fuels to renewables. It is about ensuring that all communities, especially those historically sidelined, benefit from the change. For solar energy to truly empower communities, it must be inclusive and equitable, positioning women not just as beneficiaries but also as pivotal change agents. This necessitates a re-evaluation of energy policies through a gender lens.

Current national-level electricity access policies often lack this perspective, limiting their effectiveness in combating inequality. It is crucial for electrification initiatives to integrate with sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and rural development to form a holistic approach to energy access. This integration helps to dismantle the systemic barriers that disproportionately affect women, fostering a more inclusive energy economy. With this, we can ensure that solar supports environmental sustainability, drives socio-economic development, and becomes a true catalyst for a liveable planet.

Nikhil Kumar is a climate communications professional. Karan Mangotra leads partnership at International Solar Alliance