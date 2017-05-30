Sino-Pakistan line-up against India

Using language which appeared to be pregnant with hidden and secret meaning known only to themselves, the Vice-Chairman of the Chinese National Defence Council, Mr. Yeh Chien-ying and visiting Pakistani Defence Minister, Mr. Afzal Rahman Khan, yesterday [May 30] spoke highly of the “significant talks” which had been held between the two sides and the further co-operation which had resulted from Mr. Rahman Khan’s current visit to China. The nature of Mr. Rahman Khan’s present mission is not known but there have been reports that he is in Peking to negotiate an arms deal. Whatever the mission, the indications are that he is having a very successful visit. Speaking at a dinner given by Mr. Rahman Khan in Peking last night [May 30] Mr. Yeh revealed that the Pakistani Defence Chief in meetings with Chinese State and Army leaders had “very friendly and significant talks on questions of interest to both parties thus making contributions to furthering the relations of friendly co-operation between China and Pakistan.” He declared that “no force whatsoever” could disrupt Sino-Pakistani friendship.” Mr. Yeh promised China would give “still more powerful support” to what he called “the struggle of the Pakistani people against the aggression and threat of the Indian reactionaries” and “to the struggle of the Kashmir people for the right of self-determination.” Mr. Rahman Khan said Pakistan and China were bound together by “deep and abiding ties” and said Sino-Pakistani friendship and co-operation was “a constructive and positive development which was important for the attainment of peace and prosperity in our region.” He praised China’s stand on the Kashmir issue as an outstanding example of support to just causes and said “in following rightful policies of this nature China does not seek to disturb peace in the region.”