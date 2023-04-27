April 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

London, April 25: Montagu’s report states the tendency of silver prices has been upward during the week. The key to the present situation is continued enquiry from China, chiefly directed to the American market. The speculative position in Shanghai cannot be considered to be founded on trade requirements. Possibly some of the attitude of Chinese operators may be ascribed to the measure of uneasiness regarding the political situation, the vagaries of which are perennial. The market has been bereft of supplies from America and consequently moderate orders from bazaars in India have considerably affected the prices.

