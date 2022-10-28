Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently criticised the State government for relying heavily on liquor and lottery to generate revenue. He said the State government was making poor people spend their earnings on lottery tickets and getting them addicted to alcohol. Should governments sell liquor and run lotteries? Nimai Mehta and Jayan Jose Thomas discuss the question in a conversation moderated by Prashanth Perumal J. Edited excerpts:

Should the government sell sin goods?

Nimai Mehta: I don’t believe the government should be in sin business or in any business. But there are specific reasons why the government should not be involved in the case of goods like alcohol. First, the role of the state is to provide public goods. The consumption of sin goods is instead linked with ‘public bad’. The negative effects of these sin goods disproportionately impact the weaker sections of society.

Second, the role of the Indian state needs to be considered not just from the supply side, but from the demand side as well, because it’s the rising demand for alcohol that is a public health concern. The Indian state, at least since Independence, has regulated all aspects of alcohol on the supply side. Despite that, there is a rapidly growing demand for alcohol. This needs to be brought into the picture when you want to assess the proper role of the state.

Finally, historically, the state’s involvement in sin goods has been motivated by the desire to raise revenue. So, we’ve got this problem where the revenue-maximising objective takes precedence over public interest. Many States are heavily dependent on alcohol-based revenues. It’s not a healthy position for any state to be so dependent on a single commodity.

Jayan Jose Thomas: I have a slightly different view. The state can play a positive role in regulating the sale and consumption of sin goods. An important instrument is taxes. Studies have shown that raising the tax rates on, and thereby the prices of, sin goods will discourage people from consuming them, at least in the long run. At the same time, the taxes collected form a significant source of financial resources for the state, which can be used for development programmes. So, some argue that such sin taxes create a win-win situation.

It is true that the taxes on the sale of alcohol form a considerable part of the revenues in several States. But this situation must be viewed against the larger context of Centre-State financial resources and responsibilities. In 2019-20, own tax revenues, collected by the States, accounted for only 43.5% of the total revenues of all States and Union Territories combined. State governments are heavily dependent on the financial devolutions from the Centre. At the same time, they have a greater responsibility for expenditure on social sectors. With the introduction of GST, there are only a limited number of goods and services, mainly alcohol and petroleum products, on which the State governments can independently set tax rates. So, if State finances are increasingly dependent on taxes from alcohol, it has mainly to do with the limited autonomy that the States enjoy in raising financial resources.

Can government monopoly in liquor and lottery lead to adverse consequences in terms of the product’s quality and price?

NM: If you look at the structure of state control over the alcohol industry in India, there is a lot of variation. There are forms of direct and indirect control. These vary across States and from vary year to year, especially in the way excise and license fees are being set. But, yes, in principle, when you have a monopoly and the intention is to restrict supply, you should expect an increase in prices. You should also expect to see new entrants in the market, who could compete on quality, being discouraged. In the U.S., some 15 out of the 50 States have some form of direct control in the supply of spirits. If you look at the price of alcohol in those States, it is higher than in States with no controls. In States where the liquor trade was privatised, prices have come down, but they have not come down by much because price also depends on other factors such as indirect controls (for example, licensing policies and taxes) and/or consumer demand.

Does government intervention increase the risk of capture of sin goods industries by special interest groups? Some, for instance, have argued that special interest groups in India have discouraged the consumption of low-alcohol beverages like toddy.

NM: Among economists, there is a consensus that public goods such as health ought to be a primary concern of the state. But when it comes to practice, we should be taking into account the role of special interest groups. Legislators, politicians, bureaucrats, regulators, experts in the enforcement side, political parties... each of these groups has their own interests. Once we recognise that these multiple special interest groups exist, the net effect is uncertain. Like in the case of toddy, you could have special interest groups coming together in a way that goes against true public interest. In the U.S., the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) decided to ban the sale of e-cigarettes by Juul, a multinational company. Many in the scientific community recognise that as a regressive step because vaping is less harmful than smoking tobacco. In this case, there was a mix of internal interests (in the form of the preferences of FDA regulators) and external interests (in the form of the interests of groups which were against e-cigarettes).

JJT: I agree that the concerns of all stakeholders must be looked into while formulating policy interventions to restrict the consumption of sin goods. Consider, for instance, the tobacco industry. In 2017-18, it provided employment to 3.4 million Indians, 3 million of whom were women. Measures to limit the consumption of tobacco should go hand in hand with steps for providing alternative livelihood opportunities for those engaged in tobacco farming and processing.

What is the specific impact of governments selling sin goods on the poor compared to other classes?

JJT: There are limitations to using taxes or high prices as the only instrument to restrict the consumption of sin goods. If a person addicted to alcohol is unable to let go of that habit despite high prices, his household will suffer. So, it is important to deploy other instruments too, such as public campaigns against the abuse of intoxicants. In any case, there is some reason for cheer. The proportion of men who drink alcohol in India decreased from 29% in 2015-16 to 22% in 2019-21 (NFHS data).

NM: The concern has always been about drinking habits and the impact they have had on vulnerable sections of society. If you go back in time, you can see how the Temperance movement that began in the 1880s later transformed itself and fuelled the Independence movement. It was the lower castes and tribes that ended up joining the movement in large numbers. All those movements were directed against the role of the British Imperial state in encouraging the sale of alcohol. So, the poor have always had to bear a disproportionate burden of alcohol consumption. Now fast forward to 2016, when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar introduced a draconian prohibition law. He too was responding to the poor housewives in Bihar who had suffered as a result of excessive drinking by their husbands. India still has a large share of abstainers, but the drinking habits among the poor stand out. The poor tend to drink liquor that has higher alcohol content relative to upper- and middle-class individuals.

Sin taxes can discourage consumption, but there is a regressive effect on the poor. That’s because, on the poor, the sin tax doesn’t work directly through a price effect but rather through an income effect. So, while the middle and upper-middle classes may continue to consume their favourite kind of alcohol, the poor may tend to switch to the consumption of illicit, lower quality alcohol that is cheaper but dangerous to health. Also, over the last two decades, there is a rise in demand in India for alcohol, as preferences are shifting. So, irrespective of what the sin tax is, if the demand itself is shifting outwards, there is a limit to which we can control demand simply through sin taxes. So, we need to take lessons from the Temperance movement.

Is the real problem then that alcohol consumption is becoming more socially acceptable?

NM: Yes. In the last two decades the increase in consumption that we have been seeing is on the part of women, the middle and upper-middle classes. A rising aspirational demand is fuelling the rise in alcohol consumption. Also, norms of abstinence have been rapidly falling. Cultural and religious norms are no longer as effective as they may have been earlier. We have to rethink how this rising demand can be influenced by some health campaign by the state, but also in terms of individuals taking more responsibility for the social impact of their drinking.

JJT: The fight against alcohol abuse, gambling, and so on must be long-term and multi-pronged. Taxing these goods alone will not help us win this fight. There have to be public education programmes to wean people away fromsin goods.