Shaking off the anti-industry image

December 28, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Perceptions are hard to change, especially when they are deeply ingrained. The general perception about Kerala’s industrial sector since the late 1980s is one such. Images of militant trade unionism and red tapism have come to be associated with the sector. This is due to some incidents getting immense media attention and thanks in no small measure to the cultural products of the period, most notably popular movies like Varavelpu and Mithunam, which were in tune with the emerging neoliberal consensus of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Ever since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government took charge for a second successive term, attempts are being made to change this perception. In its first term, the government had made its intent clear by banning nokkukooli (gawking fees), the practice in which headload workers used to collect fees without doing the work. The first Cabinet meeting of the new government decided to bring in a Bill for a mechanism for grievance redressal and industrial-dispute mitigation, both of which have been implemented. It also constituted an expert committee to look into all the laws dealing with industries and to update or remove the outdated ones.

In mid-2021, the Kitex Group created a furore over checks by various departments at its facilities and threatened to move future investments to Telangana. As even legitimate inspections of workers’ tenements and factories to ensure compliance were portrayed as part of an anti-industrial stance, the government was on the defensive for a while. It soon implemented the Kerala Centralised Inspection System for industries, to ensure transparency and co-ordination between various departments which carry out inspections.

After rolling out incremental measures to improve the State’s ease of doing business rankings, the government has now unveiled a new draft industrial policy, aimed at attracting investments, promoting employment generation, and fostering entrepreneurship. The policy, which will be finalised in 2023 after public consultations, promises to roll out major incentives to investors, including 10% investment subsidy and 100% State GST reimbursement for non-MSMEs for five years, 100% electricity duty exemption for MSMEs for five years, 50% reimbursement of new MSMEs’ expenses, 100% waiver of stamp duty and registration charges for setting up manufacturing units in industrial parks and 20% reimbursement on cost of software including big data analytic tools and machinery in upgrading manufacturing.

Though many of these measures are not what one would associate with a Left government, they sit well with the practical, rather than idealistic, positions taken by the LDF. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has often stressed on turning Kerala into a model for responsible investment. Acknowledging the issue of land scarcity, the focus has been on attracting knowledge-intensive industries. The proposed policy is primed for an Industrial Revolution 4.0, which integrates emerging technologies, including machine learning, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, into the production process. The government also plans to set up the first Graphene Innovation Centre in India. With the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in the production of electronic components, a semiconductor park and allied units are also in the anvil.

In April 2022, the government announced a programme to set up one lakh MSMEs within a year. The Industries Department co-ordinated with various departments to facilitate the launch of MSMEs across sectors. Technically qualified interns were appointed in all local bodies to help local entrepreneurs with the processes. In December, Mr. Rajeeve announced that the one lakh target had been achieved in just eight months.

The government has also been taking steps to revive public sector units with individual master plans prepared to make them profitable. Proclaiming an alternative policy to that of privatisation followed by the Union government, it has also taken over and revived centrally owned public sector units including Hindustan Newsprint and Electrical Machines.

Only time will tell whether these attempts at changing perceptions will bear fruit. If they do, it could go a long way in addressing the acute employment problem that has led to educated youth migrating outside in larger numbers.