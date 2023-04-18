Seizing a political opportunity

April 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is known to be an astute politician. His latest move to bid for the Expression of Interest (EOI) floated by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), appears to have caught not only the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh by surprise, but also the Opposition. Mr. Rao, who faces a stiff challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, seized the chance to take on the BJP as well as other parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

This was a perfect opportunity for Mr. Rao, who has been harbouring national ambitions for some time now, to foray into Andhra Pradesh politics. He is now the talk of the town: employees of the plant, union leaders cutting across party lines and people who are sentimentally attached to the steel plant are all heaping praise on him. A section of the media has also projected him as a saviour of the steel plant, which has been waging a battle against the privatisation move of the Union government. Mr. Rao also has an opportunity to appeal to the voters of Seemandhra.

The people of the region are sentimentally attached to the steel plant. This is because the plant’s journey is one of struggles and sacrifices. The plant came into existence after a decade-long State-wide agitation under the banner, ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ (Visakha Steel, Andhra’s Right). About 32 people were killed in November 1966 during the agitation. Ever since the foundation stone was laid on January 20, 1971 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the first phase of production began in October 1991, the plant has seen many ups and down. In 2000, for instance, it was referred to the Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction, but after much pressure, it was given a restructuring package.

Knowing the value of the plant to the people, Mr. Rao appears to have played his cards well. His agenda looks to be simple on the face of it — to prove that the BJP is against the development of Telangana and Andhra, and has failed to live up to the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. His move has also put all the other parties on the backfoot.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said the government has no interest in participating in any takeover bid for EoI, but also said that the State government is against the privatisation bid. This does not appear to have not gone down well with the VSP employees who said they expected the State government to be more aggressive in putting forward their demand. “They failed despite having about 22 MPs in Parliament,” said leaders and members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), the umbrella body of all unions that is fighting against the decision of 100% strategic sale announced by the Union Finance Minister in 2021. The other parties have also not been vocal about the privatisation issue, they said. The resentment towards the BJP can be seen in the loss of sitting BJP MLC candidate, P.V.N. Madhav, in the recent Graduates Constituency MLC election in Uttarandhra (North). The employees feel that only Mr. Rao has responded strongly to the privatisation move. But there is also recognition of the fact that this is a political move for him.

In 2014, the proposed disinvestment of 10% stake in the plant was vehemently opposed by the unions and the public and the government had to back down. The 100% strategic sale has once again upset the employees and the people of the State, and the VUPPC has been able to hold fort so far.

The Telangana government had earlier prevented the privatisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). This time, Mr. Rao sent a proposal for a bid through the SCCL. He also sent leaders from the BRS and directors of SCCL for consultations with the directors of VSP, employees, and members of the VUPPC on the modalities.

One of the main issues plaguing the VSP since its inception is the sanction of captive iron ore and coal mines. Mr. Rao has promised to address both these issues.

The BJP-led Central government is likely to have a say in this matter now. How far Mr. Rao’s “master stroke” will benefit him in both the States remains to be seen. It also depends on how he mobilises his forces across the States.