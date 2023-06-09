ADVERTISEMENT

Saigon willing for joint call to end hostility

June 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated June 08, 2023 06:37 pm IST

Saigon, June 8: The South Vietnamese Government indicated to-day that it was prepared to sign a joint appeal calling for a cessation of hostilities in Vietnam. “But of more importance than the appeal itself,” said one source, “is the written understanding behind it that stipulates the details of measures to be taken by the four parties in application of the joint appeal.” In Paris, Dr. Henry Kissinger, U.S. Presidential Adviser, conferred to-day for more than two hours with the French Foreign Minister, Mr. Michel Johart and a scheduled session with the Hanoi negotiation, Mr. Le Duc Tho was called off. The cancellation of the Kissinger-Tho negotiating session — which would have been the third in as many days — was announced by the American Embassy officials. They will meet to-morrow at an hour to be fixed later. The Saigon Government, while not a party to the negotiations, announced that it was in “close contact” with the United States with the aim of adopting a “common strategy.”

