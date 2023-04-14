ADVERTISEMENT

Russia refutes Chinese charge

April 14, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated April 13, 2023 09:22 pm IST

Tokyo, April 13: The Soviet Union described a Chinese suggestion that it was seeking to dominate Asia as a “product of a sick imagination.” Mr. A.E. Nesterenko, Chief Soviet delegate, addressing the U.N. Economic Commission for Asia and the Far-East, also quoted a Soviet proverb, “He who spits into the wind may have to wipe his own face.” He was rebutting the charge by the chief Chinese delegate, Mr. An Chin-yuan, yesterday that the Soviet Union was “menacing the peace and security of Asia.” Mr. An had condemned the Russian-proposed Asian collective security pact as an attempt to establish hegemony over the entire region. Mr. Nesterenko said: “the fact that such a system would be collective would not serve any purpose of dismembership, but rather that of unity, on a basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and independence in Asia.” The chief Russian delegate revealed that when it was reported in some capitals that the collective security system was designed to encircle China, the Communist Party Chief Mr. Brezhnev had described this as groundless. “The People’s Republic of China would be a full-fledged member of such a system,” he explained.

