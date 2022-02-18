  • A new initiative stemming from the NEP is an ‘Academic Bank of Credits’ (ABC) in higher education idea, which was notified recently by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for implementation.
  • Any undergraduate or postgraduate student can create an account in the ABC portal and store information of his/her completed courses (i.e., subjects/papers in old terminology) and grades obtained. These grades are stored for a period of five years.
  • As a whole, this scheme has all the right and laudable intentions and would probably work well in a society with a more equitable distribution of resources.
  • In India, where the quality of education varies drastically from one institute to the next, this can lead to unmanageable academic and administrative issues.