Reversing the global democratic recession

April 24, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

India is in the midst of its most significant electoral exercise and it might be worthwhile to scrutinise people’s changing perceptions about their political ecosystems in both the largest democracy and other smaller democratic spaces elsewhere. Such an exercise may help us understand the prevailing global situation and work on the future course of action.

Survey shows a disenchantment

A Pew Research Center’s global survey reveals the evolving state of democracies across 24 countries. Conducted between February 20 and May 22, 2023, this survey of 30,861 respondents delves into the complex fabric of democratic ideals, revealing both global trends and nuanced regional variations.

The results highlight a global shift underway, signalling a discernible erosion of trust in democratic systems. Here, 77% of the respondents expressed optimism about representative democracy. But, their receptivity to alternative governance models is worrisome, of an unambiguous disenchantment with democracy. The diminishing support for representative democracy since 2017 becomes even more pronounced when contrasted with the robust 70% endorsement of direct democracy, wherein officials directly influence major decisions, circumventing elected leaders.

Clearly, a perilous transformation has unfolded across these countries from 2017 to 2023, marked by an increased inclination towards rule by experts (58%) and a growing acceptance of authoritarian government models (26%). The rationale behind this shift lies in the perception that democracies, with their need for discussions and consensus-building, lead to delays, while concentrated power facilitates prompt decision-making and quicker economic development.

As expected, respondents from countries with lower incomes and less education tend to endorse such ‘strong’ leaders. A noteworthy segment (15%) also supports military rule, particularly in middle-income countries. Evidently, such preferences shed light on the intricate interplay of factors shaping the evolving perceptions of governance globally.

How do Indians perceive democracy? In 2017, 44% of Indians favoured representative democracy, which has since decreased to 36% in 2023. Conversely, the inclination towards a powerful leader with significant authority rose from 55% in 2017 to 67% in 2023. Similarly, support for rule by experts exhibits an upward trajectory, soaring from 65% to an impressive 82%.

Notably, the most striking shift is evident in the overwhelmingly positive response from Indians towards military rule or governance by an authoritarian leader, with a staggering 85% preferring it. This upward trend resonates in nations such as Argentina, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico and South Africa. However, it faces resistance in countries such as Canada, Europe, the Scandinavian nations and the United States.

Many argue that these findings align with on-the-ground realities and corroborate agency reports and surveys. Democracy-monitoring organisations characterise contemporary India as a “hybrid regime”, ranging from “free to partly free” to “electoral autocracy,” and even termed it a “flawed democracy”. The recent Democracy Report 2024 by the Gothenburg-based V-Dem Institute downgrades India across multiple metrics compared to its assessment in 2018, further confirming these notions. While some accept these reports, others approach them cautiously or dismiss them outright. Nevertheless, there is a growing global perception of a decline in India’s democracy.

The need to strengthen foundations

In all democracies, instability, diverse voices, and deliberative processes are inevitable traits and essential tenets, and not weaknesses. Despite the current disillusionment due to corruption, eroded trust, unemployment, inefficiency, electoral doubts, civil liberty violations, and economic disparities, fortifying democratic foundations is paramount.

Toward this objective, two seminal works centred on building a strong democracy may help. In Strengthening Democracy by Design: Challenges and Opportunities, Nancy L. Thomas and J. Kyle Upchurch (2018) describe a robust democracy characterised by four pillars: participatory, free and equal, educated and informed, and accountable and justly governed. Incorporating these fundamental attributes into governance is imperative for any democracy to truly function as such, not merely to be labelled as one. This requires concerted efforts and well-thought-out measures by all citizens, including those in authority.

Another inspiring and much-needed work for our times is The Civic Bargain – How Democracy Survives by Brook Manville and Josiah Ober (2023). The authors argue that a robust ‘civic bargain system’ can help democracy thrive. After all, democracy entails collective self-governance where citizens assume responsibility for their government, collaborating in a shared endeavour while acknowledging the diversity of interests and the significance of common goods. According to them, a civic bargain comprises a set of norms facilitating cooperation among individuals with differing objectives, along with rules delineating decision-making procedures. When coupled with civic friendship — treating all participants with respect within the shared endeavour — hope for democracy endures. Democracy embodies a commitment to fellow citizens, entailing responsibility towards each other, symbolising good citizenship, and fostering neighbourliness with an open mind. Under such a framework, all actions and decision-making processes are transparent and accountable. An informed citizenry is central to a democracy.

Dialogue is essential

In addition, governance should prioritise inclusivity and unity while tackling political polarisation and addressing diverse societal needs such as economic inequality, social justice, and environmental sustainability. Special focus on enhancing education is crucial, with investments in critical thinking, media literacy, and conflict resolution training. Integrating the study of the Constitution into curricula can foster transformative perspectives. Promoting dialogue and negotiation strengthens democracy’s foundation. Fostering faith in democracy is an ongoing and collaborative effort that demands unwavering commitment from citizens and governments. It revolves around creating an inclusive space where everyone feels their voice is acknowledged and actively heard, and their concerns addressed.

P. John J. Kennedy is Professor and Dean, Christ (deemed to be university), Bengaluru