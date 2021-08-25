Rethinking a perk for players

25 August 2021 00:15 IST

There is a need to reconsider promotions in government jobs for eminent sportspersons

After winning seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent was felicitated by the sports federations, the Sports Ministry and even the Prime Minister. They were invited as special guests to the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

They were also given monetary awards by various State governments, sports bodies and others. Neeraj Chopra, a junior commissioned officer in the Army who won a gold medal in javelin, received ₹6 crore from the Haryana government, a Class-I government job, and a plot of land at a concessional rate. He was also offered ₹2 crore by the Punjab government, ₹1 crore by the BCCI, ₹1 crore by the Chennai Super Kings, ₹2 crore by BYJU’S and ₹1 crore by the JSW Group. Ravi Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu, both silver medallists, were also richer by crores after their performance. The bronze winners were awarded in lakhs.

Jobs and promotions

In addition to cash incentives, States also offer government jobs. The Railways is the biggest employer of sportspersons. It provides a secure job for athletes. Chanu was working in the Railways. In a departure from the usual mode of appointment, she was appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police, a rank above that of Deputy Superintendent of Police, after winning the silver medal. Chopra is expected to get a promotion in the Army.

The problem begins when sportspersons are appointed to a certain rank after which the floodgates are thrown open for further promotions. It may not really be deleterious to an organisation if sportspersons are promoted in non-gazetted ranks. But promotion to gazetted ranks have a malefic impact not just on the organisation but also on the sportspersons. Even after they are promoted to gazetted ranks, they naturally continue to play sports and participate in tournaments up to a certain age and have no exposure whatsoever to their professional requirements. On attaining higher ranks like Superintendent of Police, they come back to their jobs without any training, exposure or experience. They prove to be misfits. Nobody other than the system stands to be blamed for this sad state of affairs. While others slog to get into government jobs as gazetted officers, these posts are offered to sportspersons on a silver platter. Going by the monetary incentives offered to eminent sportspersons, there is a definite need to reconsider whether promotions need to be doled out to them irrespective of their professional competence to hold higher posts and ranks. This is especially the case in the security forces, where competence of a high order is called for.

Contributing to their sport

Alternatively, with crores of rupees in their accounts, such eminent sportspersons can venture into business and employ more sportspersons and do a world of good to their respective sports. They can set up academies to train sportspersons in their field of specialisation and thus promote their sport. The Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India could recruit them in various capacities and utilise their experience not only at the Central level but also in the States. Universities, colleges and schools could better utilise their services. Many of them could turn out to be good coaches.

For gazetted posts, the only channel should be competitive examinations. Recent reports stated that the number of employment offers given through job fairs organised by the Labour and Employment Ministry has fallen but applicants have increased. In these days of acute unemployment, it would be better if the needy got into government service on merit.

M.P. Nathanael is Inspector General of Police (Retd), CRPF