Reclaiming streets is not enough

The recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in India’s “safest” city, Kolkata, is yet another example of how crimes against women continue unabated — whether in places of work, at home, while commuting, or in public spaces.

In response to the outcry following the gang rape and murder of a young woman in Delhi in 2012, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, made several changes to sexual crime laws and investigative procedures, including broadening the definition of rape and enhancing punishment. Fast-track courts were strongly recommended as a measure to ensure speedy justice. The Nirbhaya Fund was announced with a ₹1,000 crore corpus, to implement initiatives to ensure women’s safety. However, it has primarily been used for installing CCTV cameras and deploying more police personnel.

It is clear that legal protections have limited impact on crimes against women. It is important then to rethink how the state of our urban spaces inhibit women’s safety, and why episodic outrage and over-dependence on laws alone will continue to fail women and their right to spaces.

India’s cities have traditionally been designed for and by men. This is made clear by the fact that there is more concern for car parking than for toilets or feeding rooms for women. The female labour force participation rate in urban areas is an abysmal 25.2% (April-June, 2024). Despite skills and education, many women struggle to enter the formal job market. With the current policy focus on women-led development, it is crucial to emphasise that our cities are in dire need of infrastructure to support and facilitate women’s labour in its diverse forms.

Data reveal that most women, in the absence of resources, depend overwhelmingly on walking and accessible public transport for commuting. Women make multiple trips a day, tied to their care responsibilities, navigating the hostile urban infrastructure. Wider roads and flyovers are increasingly prioritised in cities, neglecting women’s needs for safe streets, sidewalks and public transit. Even metro systems, touted as the panacea to all urban woes, exclude the vulnerable, especially working class women. Women, particularly those living independently, often struggle to find affordable and safe housing in cities, which hinders their pursuit of urban livelihoods. The impact of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban on access to housing and shelter for women is minimal. The lack of care infrastructure in cities forces women to shoulder the burden of childcare, elderly care, and care of the sick, restricting their ability to fully participate in city life. While the Swachh Bharat Mission has made some difference in providing services to women, a lot more must be done. Lack of access to water and sanitation translates to an additional burden on women.

From a policy perspective, engendering urban planning is key. To ensure cities which work for women, it is essential to review planning laws. Women don’t want cities to be merely friendly, they want cities to be efficient, just, safe, and rightfully theirs to use. Ministries must take the lead in broadening the policy frameworks from an urban inclusion perspective and not just from the perspective of women’s welfare. Governments need to formalise women-dominated informal work, create livelihoods closer to homes, and invest in care infrastructure. Any radical re-imagining of the urban space is impossible without women’s participation and representation in policy and decision-making. Allocation of resources to support cities for women remains dismal. It is essential to promote and review gender budgeting mechanisms to benefit women, using it for women-centric cities that safeguard their rights, and not to be diverted to other use. The designated physical spatial allocations must be made in city plans to provide space for women’s livelihoods, care, housing and leisure. For a scalable city-level implementation, gender inclusion frameworks along with a new national scheme for women in urban areas should offer actionable steps for gender mainstreaming.

Women’s access to their haq (right) and hissa (share) in the urban is a definite step to build cities where women live, work and thrive, without fear. The notions of safety and protection, and the oft-used language of ‘daughters’, ‘sisters’ and ‘mothers’ do little to enable women to achieve empowerment. The way we plan, design, build and use our cities, in brick and mortar, in policy and practice, in labour and leisure, needs to change.

Reclaiming the streets in protest is not enough. We must reclaim cities in their entirety.

Deeksha is a social researcher and Aravind Unni is an urban practitioner and a member of the National Alliance for People’s Movement-SHRAM (Urban Forum)