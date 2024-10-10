Ratan Naval Tata: A philanthropist who went for the long haul

With the passing of Ratan Tata, we have lost—in addition to an industrial tycoon—a philanthropist who went for the long haul and was a calming influence amidst the turmoil and uncertainties of the everyday. At the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), we saw this in action over decades, beginning in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TIFR was founded by Dr Homi Bhabha and is anchored in a tripartite agreement between the Dorabji Tata Trust, the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India. The representatives of all three are on its Council of Management, with the chair usually from the Dorabji Tata Trust. Ratan Tata took on this position in the early 1990s, succeeding J. J. Bhabha (who briefly succeeded J. R. D. Tata). The Government of India almost entirely funds the TIFR through the Department of Atomic Energy. Therefore, it is unusual for the Chairmanship of the Council of Management to be assigned to the Tata Trust. This role involves tightrope walking of a kind where one false step can plunge the institution into an abyss of stasis at best, and deep crises at worst. Mr. Tata walked this path astutely for over 30 years, making sure and insisting on compliance with financial and administrative rules on one hand, yet demanding flexibility for science and encouraging ambition on the other. He was personally accessible to the TIFR Directors and Registrars—a requirement of his role—but he was also available on the phone or in-person to those in TIFR centres as they grew. In particular, Professors Govind Swarup (who established the Radio Astronomy programmes), Professor Obaid Siddiqi (who founded the National Centre for Biological Sciences; NCBS) and Professor B.M. Udgaonkar (who established the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education) benefited greatly from these interactions. They went into meetings concerned, or even stressed, about a problem and came out reassured and optimistic. Stay calm, do not hurry, and do not waver from what you think is right, was his uniform advice.

The TIFR Council meeting held on November 15, 1995 was significant as it approved the creation of a separate faculty for NCBS, allowing it to function more autonomously while adhering to TIFR’s rules and bylaws. This meeting was part of the broader development efforts to strengthen NCBS as a research hub in the biological sciences under the TIFR umbrella.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024): Life and times in pictures

In the 1990s, the TIFR Council began to have occasional meetings in Bangalore and Pune. A memorable one was in on 5 February 2002 when the Council dedicated the newly built campus of the NCBS-TIFR to the nation. Mr. Tata piloted his plane to Bangalore airport from Mumbai, stepped into a rather nondescript car the NCBS provided and spent a good half-day at the campus, visiting labs and meeting with scientists and staff. Later, he continued to take great interest in the growth of the campus. He—and the Department of Atomic Energy, then under the leadership of Dr Anil Kakodkar—enthusiastically approved the collaboration of NCBS with the Department of Biotechnology to establish the Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (no BRIC-inStem) on the campus. He often enquired about the progress of research through this collaboration.

More recently, Mr. Tata’s commitment to take the benefits of science to society led to the establishment of the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society (TIGS). The Bangalore Life Science campus now houses NCBS, BRIC-inStem, C-CAMP (a vibrant incubator) and TIGS. It is a powerful foundation that takes life sciences across scale from fundamental research to application. Just a few weeks ago, he had a meeting in Mumbai at his residence to put in place steps for the long-term sustenance and success of TIGS as part of the Bangalore Life Science campus.

Follow our LIVE coverage on Ratan Tata’s death

Ratan Tata was unflinchingly clear that focus, clarity and long-term commitment could be rewarding for the country and the world. But, paying attention to only the problems of the day and losing one’s purpose can sink even great people and institutions into mediocrity. Today, when we see the world around us, it is easy for even the greatest optimist to despair about what the future holds for our planet. When we see lives such as Ratan Tata’s, and when we imbibe and emulate his advice, we learn to unentangle complexity and pilot the future with confidence. The many across India who have inherited this spirit of realistic confidence with action, will remember him.

By Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan is a Professor and Former Director, NCBS, and former Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.