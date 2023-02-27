Raj Bhavan in Gujarat may be made a museum

February 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 26, 2023 08:05 pm IST

Ahmedabad, Feb. 26: The Gujarat Raj Bhavan on the banks of the river Sabarmathi, which was formerly the palace of the Moghul emperor, Shah Jehan, is likely to become a museum when the present incumbent, Mr. Shriman Narayan, vacates it. The new Governor, Mr. M.K. Viswanathan from Kerala, will occupy a modern residential building built for the Chief Minister at Gandhinagar before the Congress split. One of the reasons for the new Governor occupying the former Chief Minister’s residence, and now mostly used as VIP’s bungalow at Gandhinagar, is the distance between the Raj Bhavan and Gandhinagar (about 40 kms) and much time wasted in carrying files and papers. Although the Raj Bhavan with its beautiful Moghul architecture can serve as an abode for the Governor, it is pointed out that there was much dust and smog in winter because the courtyard of the Raj Bhavan is exposed to the smoke coming out of the tall chimneys of the textile mills. The noise of the trains steaming out of Ahmedabad on the metre-gauge section is also annoying the inmates of the Raj Bhavan. After the defeat of the Congress (O), the present Chief Minister, Mr. Oza, decided to occupy a less pompous house and have the imposing former Chief Minister’s residence as the venue for important meetings and conferences at State levels.