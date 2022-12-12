Questioning the basis of clerical shariah

December 12, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Last month, Afghanistan’s self-styled supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada decreed that cases in which shariah conditions of hudud (crimes against God) and qisas (justified retaliation) were fulfilled, judges must implement “Islamic” punishments because “this is the ruling of shariah, and my command, which is obligatory.” Within days of this arrogant pronouncement, 11 men and three women were publicly flogged by the Taliban for committing “moral crimes” such as theft and adultery.

The Taliban are not alone in interpreting Islam in such a narrow way. In July, Sudan sentenced a woman to death by stoning for adultery. Indonesia recently passed a law that makes sex outside marriage punishable by a year in jail on complaints by a spouse, parents or children.

The fact is, most Muslim countries treat the Quran and books of hadith as nothing more than congeries of fossilised codes to be imposed in the name of shariah. The distortion of these texts, and especially the concept of hudud, has been so gross that the law that prevails in Muslim societies has not just maligned Islam but enslaved Muslims to the diktats of religious absolutism.

Misrepresenting Hudud

For centuries Muslim jurists have defined hudud as prosecutable offences against Allah such as adultery, fornication, theft, unproved allegations of unchastity, apostasy, and even blasphemy. But these acts have not been called hudud crimes in the Quran. The Quranic hududullah are the inviolable “limits of Allah” mentioned in the context of the rules of Ramzan fasting (2:187), inheritance rights (4:11-14), and the rights of divorced women (2:229-230, 58:2-4, and 65:1). They have no connection with the post-Prophetic definition of hudud laws formalised by the authoritarian alliance between successive Muslim Caliphates and their clergy which even introduced, in the name of Prophetic practice ( sunnah), extra-Quranic punishments for some of these offences. For instance, a distinction between fornication and adultery was created to over criminalise the former with 100 life-threatening lashes and the latter with death by stoning, a punishment not mentioned in the Quran.

The Quranic sin of zina (consensual sex outside marriage) is, in reality, independent of the marital status of the parties. And the punishment of 100 lashes in public for it hinges entirely on the impossible condition that the act must have been physically seen by at least four persons (24:2). Failure to support an accusation of zina with four eyewitnesses invites a penalty of 80 lashes (24:4). This unattainable prerequisite indicates that the Quranic pronouncements on zina are more in the nature of highlighting its immorality than giving anyone the right to police the private lives of citizens.

The Prophet was reluctant to punish even those who voluntarily admitted to committing “moral crimes”. A hadith in Bukhari states that when a penitent beseeched the Prophet to punish him for a moral crime, the Prophet told him that considering the congregational prayer he had just offered, “Allah has forgiven your legally punishable sin”. Another hadith in Tirmizi quotes the Prophet as asking Muslims to avert legal punishments as much as possible because it is better to err in pardoning than in punishing.

The Prophet’s understanding of lashing ( jaldah) too was a far cry from the murderous flogging legalised by some Muslim states. According to hadiths in Bukhari and Bulugh al-Maram, the “whip” during the Prophet’s time was twisted cloth or two palm leaf stalks. In other words, the Prophet did not see jaldah as a punitive device to inflict corporal pain. His reluctance to use even flimsy whips underlines his attitude towards the negative impacts of retributivism. It also proves that he practised the doctrines of lenity and constitutional avoidance long before these became axioms of modern law.

Nonetheless, the Quranic idea of lashing as a deterrent to prevent sexual immorality should not be judged on the basis of modern legal theories because it would amount to decontextualising it from 7th century norms. What needs to be appreciated is how the Prophet practised it.

If non-Muslims are not conscious of this fact, it is because Muslim jurists over the centuries have, using questionable hadiths, undermined the Prophet’s compassionate exposition of the Quran. For instance, a hadith in Muslim narrates that a person, Ma’iz ibn Malik al-Aslami, confessed to his sin of adultery on three consecutive days but was turned away by the Prophet. When he came back on the fourth day, the Prophet had him stoned to death. The same hadith narrates how a pregnant adulteress was repeatedly sent back by the Prophet and stoned to death after the child was born and fully weaned. The basis of these unbelievable hadiths is another unbelievable hadith in Muslim in which the Prophet is alleged to have ruled that the punishment for fornication is 100 lashes and a year in exile, while adulterers are to be first flogged 100 times and then stoned to death.

What Muslim theologians don’t seem to comprehend is that the Prophet could never have gone against the book he was ordered to recite and explicate (3:164). When some of his detractors asked him to tamper with the Quran, he said, “It is not for me to change it of my own accord. I only follow what is revealed to me”(10:15).

Yet some hadiths would have us falsely believe that the Prophet went beyond the Quran and even introduced punishments not mentioned in it. If Islam is to be rescued from such malignant distortions, the Muslim laity must start challenging the clergy’s right to deduce law from hadiths that violate the Quran.