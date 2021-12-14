Principles over profit

14 December 2021 00:15 IST

By placing the interests of its athletes before financial gain, the Women’s Tennis Association has set a powerful precedent

It is rare for a sports governing body to place the interests of its athletes before financial gain; to show that principles matter more than its own annual purse. But the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has set a powerful precedent. In suspending tournaments in China and Hong Kong due to ongoing concerns about one of its own former stars, Peng Shuai, it has taken a bold stance against the face of an authoritarian regime. WTA CEO Steve Simon said, “If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded — equality for women — would suffer an immense setback.” It feels like the WTA has listened to women everywhere. It feels like a victory beyond the 36ft baseline.

Displaying true leadership

On November 2, Ms. Peng, a Grand Slam doubles champion from China, accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Her social media post detailing the assault disappeared within minutes. And soon after, so did Ms. Peng.

Ms. Peng is part of ‘Golden Flowers’ — the vanguard of Chinese players in the top ranks of world tennis. Many athletes including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have spoken out in support of Ms. Peng, albeit in varying degrees. Most hoped for her well-being, but only a few openly mentioned “censorship” or “sexual assault.” This is significant: most players, who are global brands themselves, would not want to jeopardise their commercial interests in China.

This is why the WTA’s move to pull out completely is unprecedented. China is a growing market for sports and a developing frontier for women’s tennis. In 2018, the WTA signed a magnum deal to host its prestigious year-end Tour Finals in Shenzhen for 10 years. The buy-in was estimated to bring about a billion dollars in revenue for a sport that is now struggling financially. It was Mr. Simon who negotiated the deal with China, seen as a crowning jewel in his six years as WTA chief. Orchestrating this exit must have come at a cost of personal pride too, upending years of his work expanding into the Asia-Pacific landscape. In placing principles above profit, he has shown extraordinary commitment and concern for players’ and their rights. In 2015, he brokered the return of Ms. Williams to the Indian Wells, a tournament she boycotted for more than a decade. Ms. Williams noted then that Mr. Simon “cares about the opinions of the players”. In demanding not only assurances from China that Ms. Peng was safe, but also a transparent and uncensored investigation into her allegations, he has proven to be arguably the bravest administrator in tennis. There are little chances of either of these demands being met. But when confronted with uncertainty and pushback, Mr. Simon displayed true leadership. “We have to start, as a world, making decisions that are based upon right and wrong — period,” he said.

Being late to the game

This is in stark contrast to other sporting organisations. The men’s tour, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), while backing the WTA’s stance, is yet to announce any suspension of tennis in China. Its statement did not even mention the country’s name. As former World No. 1 Andy Roddick pointed out, it was a classic example of “How to say a lot of words and say nothing.” Indeed, the ATP has a track record of being late to the game — it took a year to launch investigations into accusations of domestic violence against a star player, Alexander Zverev. It only recently introduced a policy on sexual misconduct.

Another sporting federation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been pursuing its own form of ‘quiet diplomacy’, releasing photos of video calls with Ms. Peng which showed her to be in good spirits. With barely weeks to go before the torch is lit at Beijing for the Winter Olympics, this seemed like a poor publicity stunt. The IOC has failed to realise that it is not quiet diplomacy that is the need of the hour, but loud calls for action.

For the WTA, it is a moment of crisis but also a moment of reckoning and opportunity. Ten events were scheduled to be played in China in 2022. The challenge now will be to find new markets. The Tour Finals were held in Mexico this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The dividends will be far smaller. But the WTA must continue to believe in its players. It must continue to keep players rights as its core objective and prioritise values over revenue. Ms. Peng in her note said, “Even if it is like an egg hitting a rock, or if I am like a moth drawn to the flame, inviting self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you.” The WTA must continue to give its players the voice they deserve.

