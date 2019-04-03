Poll Call: Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail

A voter verifiable paper audit trail, or VVPAT, allows citizens to verify whether their votes have been recorded correctly. This is done via a machine, called the VVPAT machine, that is connected to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). A VVPAT machine consists of a printer unit and a status display unit. Soon after a voter casts her vote, the printer unit prints a slip of paper that verifies the voter’s choice. The slip contains the party symbol and the name of the candidate for whom she cast her vote. The slip, which is visible through a glass box, is displayed to the voter for about seven seconds after which it is dropped into a compartment that collects ballot slips. Any error during voting is displayed on the status display unit. A few VVPATs are tallied to account for the accuracy of EVMs. Given glitches in VVPAT machines in recent Assembly elections, Opposition parties have called for a higher VVPAT recount.