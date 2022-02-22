Delhi, Feb. 21: The ball at the Viceregal Lodge last night really concluded the official programme of the Prince of Wales' entertainments at Delhi. It was in every way a fitting climax to a week which will be long remembered by those who have been in the Imperial Capital for the Royal visit. 1,500 guests accepted the invitations and never has the Viceregal Lodge seen a more brilliant or distinguished gathering within its walls. The Ruling Chiefs were present in their richest dresses and wearing their priceless jewels. The scarlet uniforms of the military and many lovely dresses worn by fair ladies lent a wonderful colour and brilliance to a splendid scene. The ball opened by the so-called State Lancers at 9.45, the Viceregal Lodge guard forming a circle round the distinguished performers. The Lancers danced with perhaps more enjoyment than accuracy, but, if they were less formal than is usual on such occasions, they had the happy effect of dispelling any feeling of stiffness amongst those present at the ball and the dance was thoroughly enjoyed by all present.