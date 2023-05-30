Pak says it is ready for talks ‘with open mind’

May 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 29, 2023 11:01 pm IST

New Delhi, May 29: Pakistan, in its latest communication to India, is believed to have expressed its willingness to discuss “with an open mind” every proposal or alternative that may be put forward at the talks to resolve the deadlock, according to the Karachi newspaper “Dawn.” A special representative of the paper reporting from Rawalpindi quotes “informed quarters” to say that Pakistan continues to hold that it cannot accept any of the preconditions put forward in the joint Indo-Bangladesh declaration of April 17. But, he says, Pakistan is ready to discuss the points raised by India in order to find an amicable settlement of the issues concerned if India agrees to have talks “without preconditions.” He says, quoting “informed circles,” the Pakistan Government is keen despite the difficulties inherent in terms of “the Delhi statement” to hold talks with India at an early date — not only for obtaining the “necessary clarifications” of the implications of the Delhi statement but also to explore possibilities for the implementation of the Simla agreement. This means, the special representative says, that the Pakistan Government may not insist on keeping the discussions confined to the repatriation and trial of prisoners of war and other points raised in the Delhi declaration. Other relevant issues may also be discussed, if desired, though the Pakistan Government believes that the process of normalisation of the situation in the sub-continent will be accelerated by India promptly fulfilling its unconditional obligations under the Geneva convention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT