The road ahead for Asim Munir     

There’s little doubt that in Pakistan the Army Chief is more important than the Prime Minister. A Prime Minister may appoint an Army Chief— but then if the pick is the wrong man, it could be curtains for the Prime Minister, as the country’s history has time and again shown. In 1999, when a Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) tried to fire an Army Chief (Pervez Musharraf) he had himself appointed, he (Mr. Sharif) ended up in jail.

While we wait and see what kind of Army Chief General Asim Munir will make, the actions of his predecessors – their likes and dislikes– provide pointers to how one man and the institution under his command can influence the course of politics in Pakistan.

History as guide

Since the restoration of democracy in 1988 after the Zia-ul-Haq years, Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were ejected from office on five occasions — sometimes directly when the President had the power to dissolve the National Assembly, or through the judicial disqualification route. Most recently, Imran Khan was marched out of the Prime Minister’s post through the parliamentary route, a first for Pakistan.

But make no mistake that on all these occasions the powers of disqualification exercised by the courts or by the executive decision by the President to dissolve the National Assembly happened only after a sign-off from the Army Chief. He alone has charge of the making or unmaking of Prime Ministers in the country.

Pakistan is always in crisis mode. But this time around, this year’s devastating floods coupled with ever-deepening economic difficulties have redefined the word crisis for Pakistan. General Munir takes power at a time when the need for the military and the civilian leaderships to work together has never been greater.

General Munir is the second Army Chief after Ashfaq Parvez Kayani (2007-13) to have previously worked as Director-General of Pakistan’s notorious spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Directorate. (General Kayani didn’t share his predecessor, Pervez Musharraf’s ideas about peace with India, and the Line of Control heated up after he took power. The November 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks also took place when General Kayani was chief.)

A Lahore-based Pakistani journalist told this writer that by appointing General Munir, the Sharif brothers (Nawaz and Shehbaz) ensured that the new chief would not be “pro-Imran Khan” unlike Lt. General Faiz Hameed, known to be close to Mr. Khan. Lt. General Hameed is now believed to have put in his papers.

Though Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan have been at daggers drawn for years (they compete for a similar constituency), both leaders are in the same boat when it comes to relations with the Army. Two years ago, sitting in London, Nawaz Sharif was hitting out at General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, whom he had appointed as Army Chief in 2016, and the then ISI chief Faiz Hameed for engineering his ouster from office as Prime Minister in 2017. Mr. Khan, much later, after a long “same page” honeymoon with General Bajwa, fell out with him when Asim Munir was appointed ISI chief, and then began the most vicious attacks against a serving Army chief by a Pakistani politician.

No-nonsense task master

General Munir is described as a tough, no-nonsense taskmaster. Already, there are reports that he has appointed a new head for the Army’s public relations wing , a Major-General. Like many other chiefs, he is making key changes in the command structure and placing people he can trust in positions of power.

But the larger issues of political and economic instability continue to linger in Pakistan. And these are as much as in General Munir’s corner as they are in that of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is facing intense political heat as Mr. Khan continues to take his fight to the streets.

Apart from dealing with the challenge of Mr. Khan and navigating the politics of the country, the larger military-civilian relationship is something that General Munir will have to contend with.

In 1998, Nawaz Sharif sent General Jehangir Karamat packing as Army Chief because “General JK”, as he was known, had dared to offer public counsel about how to run the country’s affairs. General Karamat had only said that “unlike countries with economic potential, we [Pakistan] could not afford the effects of polarization, vendetta and insecurity-driven expedient policies”. This is a view that makes for a reasonable analysis of Pakistan’s situation even today. He warned of a “permanent election campaign environment in the country”. General Karamat was sacked by Nawaz Sharif for suggesting the creation of a National Security Council/Committee that would “institutionalize decision-making”.

Can General Munir keep the Pakistan Army above political waters and focus on his ‘real’ job? Or, like a majority of the Chiefs before him, will he pay lip service to keeping the Army out of politics while manipulating the course of his country?

Observers will watch for early signals.

