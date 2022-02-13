A game of thrones in Karnataka Congress

The clash of egos between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar is a cause of concern for the party

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar have often demonstrated unity in taking on the ruling BJP government, there is an undercurrent of one-upmanship between the two prominent Congress leaders to take control of the State party unit.

In January, the appointment of B.K. Hariprasad as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council was considered a “victory” for the Shivakumar camp. The former MP was a bitter critic of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had backed another leader, C.M. Ibrahim, for the post. Mr. Ibrahim has since announced his decision to quit the party. Other appointments that were made subsequently were all viewed as attempts by the party high command to balance equations between the two camps.

This month, the show-cause notice issued to former MLA Ashok Pattan, a close confidante of Mr. Siddaramaiah and former chief whip, by the party’s disciplinary committee, has caused a stir. The notice was for Mr. Pattan’s alleged “anti-party activities” and “derogatory remarks” against Mr. Shivakumar. A video of Mr. Pattan complaining to Mr. Siddaramaiah over the KPCC chief’s style of functioning went viral. The notice did not mention Mr. Siddaramaiah, but it is seen as a dart aimed at him.

Now, the two leaders don’t seem to be on the same page on the hijab issue. While Mr. Shivakumar has cautiously stated hat the party will function as per the constitutional framework, Mr. Siddaramaiah has attacked the State government for denying education to Muslim girls in the name of a dress code.

Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah also apparently had differences on the padayatra to Mekedatu, the proposed balancing reservoir in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, during the third wave. While Mr. Shivakumar was keen on continuing the march, several senior leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, are said to have forced him to stop in the light of the State High Court’s observations. Mr. Shivakumar insists that he will resume the padayatra once the third wave wanes.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah was also reportedly annoyed over the KPCC president’s “interference” in the mayoral polls in his home turf Mysuru. In the Mysuru City Corporation elections in March 2021, both took opposing stands. Mr. Siddaramaiah was apparently upset that the decision to cede the Mayor’s post to the JD(S) was taken without consulting him. At Mr. Shivakumar’s behest, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was instrumental in forming an alliance with the JD(S) to keep the BJP out of power.

On the ground, Mr. Siddaramaiah seems to have an edge as a mass leader. The backward Kuruba community to which he belongs has a presence across the State, except in parts of the coastal belt. In many constituencies in North Karnataka, where the Lingayat community is dominant, the Kuruba community votes are significant.

Mr. Shivakumar hails from the politically dominant Vokkaliga community with a big presence in the southern parts. These are the places where the JD(S) too has a sizeable following. To the credit of Mr. Shivakumar’s organisational abilities, the Congress has improved its base as is evident in the recent elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies. But he is yet to fully shake off his image of being brash and autocratic.

In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, with both leaders aspiring for he Chief Minister’s post, the clash of egos bmust be worrying for the Congress rank and file as well as the top brass.

