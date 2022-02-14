Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at an election campaign rally, ahead of the third phase of the U.P. Assembly polls, in Mahoba. | Photo Credit: PTI

February 14, 2022 23:02 IST

Only if the Samajwadi Party-led coalition wins by a large margin can it be assured of government formation

It is clear that the fierce electoral battle for Uttar Pradesh is mainly between the Akhilesh Yadav-led gathbandhan (coalition) and the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even if it appears multi-cornered on paper. The failure of unity among supposedly secular parties against the BJP once again demonstrates not just their half-hearted commitment to secularism but also their self-centredness as they continue to give more importance to their political future than to India’s secular polity. Without doubt, this failure of opposition unity has given a huge advantage to the BJP.

The key difference between the 2017 election and the ongoing one is that neither the BJP nor the Samajwadi Party (SP) enjoys uniform advantage in all the regions of U.P. as the BJP did in 2017. The election is thus highly competitive. In western U.P., particularly in Muzaffarnagar, the SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) coalition enjoys a great advantage. The new-found bonhomie between the Muslims and Jats, established during the farmers’ movement, could severely dent the BJP’s fortunes in the region. There is limited evidence of reconciliation on the ground between the farmers and the BJP even after the farm bills were withdrawn.

A strategy that could backfire

Through my fieldwork I have learnt that Muslim voters in Muzaffarnagar and elsewhere in U.P. are going to employ the strategy that those in West Bengal and Delhi did, which was to vote for the candidate who could defeat the BJP. But given that the electoral competition is intense, the decision of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, and Congress to field Muslim candidates in Muslim-dominated constituencies is likely to benefit the BJP also. In 2017, there were 14 seats out of the 85 Muslim-dominated seats (with a Muslim population of 25% to 50%) which went to the BJP owing to the same reason. There are 145 Assembly constituencies where the Muslim population is greater than the State average. In 2017, the BSP had fielded the highest number of Muslim candidates among all the parties (99), including in Faizabad, the seat of the Ram Mandir issue. The BSP has repeated its 2017 strategy now by fielding Muslim candidates in many seats across the State. This strategy along with the vote-splitting capacity of the Congress and AIMIM could help the BJP.

In a recent interview to ANI, the Prime Minister dismissed any anti-incumbency wave. He might have said this to keep his party’s candidates motivated and the cadres in high spirits. The truth is that no other politician or party in today’s India understands the importance of the U.P. election and its impact on New Delhi better than the seasoned campaigner, Narendra Modi, whose move to Varanasi from his Gujarat bastion was clearly determined by the reasoning that U.P. matters the most for his party to win the general election. It is expected that he and his party will leave no stone unturned to retain U.P. Anti-incumbency exists in different degrees in various regions and this is distinctly different from the anti-BJP sentiment in Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh in 2018. The key difference is that anti-incumbency in U.P. in most regions is against Lucknow as well as New Delhi, which was not the case in M.P. or Rajasthan in 2018. That is why the BJP, despite losing the elections in those two States in 2018, saw a clean victory in the same places in 2019. However, it is too early to say how long the farmers' anger against the Modi government will last. Reconciliation could happen before 2024, but that also depends on how the BJP responds after the results.

Changing ground rules

One fundamental way that Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have changed ground rules in Indian elections is that the BJP’s defeat in an election does not imply that the BJP cannot form the government. Karnataka and M.P. are examples of places where the party lost but is running the government. Only if the margin is massive can a defeated BJP be kept out of power, as was the case in West Bengal or New Delhi. While it is hard to predict who will be the winner, a victory with such a massive margin does not look likely for Mr. Yadav. If he wants such a victory, he has to upgrade his campaign in various domains. This limitation might deny him another term or it could, at best, give him a short-term opportunity.

Whatever be the outcome, the idea that a defeated party can grab power by backdoor machination, neutralise electoral results and silence the voice of people is a threat to the idea of electoral democracy. The sooner India fixes this loophole, the better it is for democracy.

Shaikh Mujibur Rehman teaches at Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi and is the author of the forthcoming book, Shikwa-e- Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims