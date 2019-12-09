No more remixes, please

In October, music composer Vishal Dadlani warned that he would sue anyone remixing any more songs composed by him and Shekhar Ravjiani. The duo, known as Vishal-Shekhar, boast of some of the most enduring hit songs in Hindi cinema in the last two decades, a period that saw a clear decline in melody.

Vishal’s sharp words (he called those remixing songs as “vultures”) have again put into focus the trend of repackaging a popular song from the past for a new film, often for a steamy dance sequence. It is the easy way out for producers and directors to market their film. Composers will tell you how difficult it is to create an original, catchy tune. While remixes may be here to stay, Vishal’s demand for enough credit and remuneration is absolutely fair. “This is not about one song, one person, one company or one remix,” he said in an interview to Scroll.in. “This is about a screwed-up system that allows the exploitation of what should be a composer’s legacy without any regard for the original composers themselves.” When asked about his own reworkings of popular songs, Vishal said those were tributes and that he had spoken to the original composers before putting them out.

More popular than originals

Remixes don’t require the kind of talent that composers like A.R. Rahman possess, yet they are hugely popular. In fact, Vishal’s anger is understandable as remixes, if we go by YouTube viewership statistics, are often more popular than the original compositions. Saaki Saaki composed originally by Vishal-Shekhar for Musafir has garnered more than 80 million views in eight years, while its remix for the film Batla House, has registered more than 70 million views in just four months. Similarly, Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s Ek Do Teen, composed for the 1988 film Tezaab and famous for Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance sequence, has been watched 83 million times since it was posted on YouTube nearly six years ago, while the new version, for Baaghi 2, has had 113 million views in about year and a half despite its failure to reproduce the magic of the original. Thus there is little doubt that remixes attract more attention, especially when marketed as refreshed versions of a cult original. And this is not surprising. Viewers from the younger generation, who consume videos on computers and mobile phones more than those from the earlier generations, prefer these modernised versions, especially when these songs also serve as promo for a film.

It is never easy to come up with a tune as captivating and original as Ek Do Teen, but it isn’t impossible for a gifted composer even in times like these. However, the fact is that there aren’t many composers around today who are capable of this, or even directors who can extract such quality music from them. This is a pity given that Indian cinema — be it Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu or Kannada — has a proud, rich tradition of music.

And yet, despite this rich tradition of music, several composers have been accused of plagiarism. Many have climbed the charts of popularity standing on the shoulders of tunes obviously lifted from other composers producing music in other languages, including Arabic, Afrikaans, English and Turkish. In fact, such is the trust our music lovers have in Indian composers that when they come across an Indian song and a foreign one with an identical tune, they assume that the former is the rip-off!

Given India’s rich tradition of music, music composers should take risks and produce original compositions instead of popularising what was already popular decades ago. Old songs bring with them certain memories. Recreating them may be easy, but remixes can never produce the magic of the original. And if composers are intent on reworking original numbers, it is important, as Vishal says, that the original composers be given their due.

