No community voices yet in community engagement on TB

With the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that in 2021 tuberculosis (TB) cases globally had risen for the first time in decades, India’s recent political focus on the disease that kills over 1200 Indians every day is welcome. Its focus on engaging communities in this effort, though a critical need, remains poor and directionless.

India’s fervent drumroll to eliminate TB has been termed as a people’s movement. Whether it pans out to be an ironic pipe dream or a determined effort remains to be seen. Yet, a key missing aspect of this people’s movement are the people themselves, especially those who have survived TB.

Here, an examination of the term “community engagement” is instructive. What is community engagement in TB? The truth is the TB elimination programme remains ignorant of this critical aspect. This is not surprising because it has been entrusted to doctors who have no training, experience or understanding of this issue. Why blame them? Tasked with this, they struggle and eventually adopt the easiest pathways.

Tokenism and erasure

Community engagement in TB thus becomes an example of not just tokenism but also erasure. TB survivors are routinely engaged to be trained as advocates. Who are they advocating to? What are they advocating for? No one entirely knows.

Instead of advocacy and seeking accountability, most often they are tasked with educating other TB-affected individuals with a focus on completing the treatment. Is this high-risk? Perhaps. Isn’t this the job of health workers? Certainly. Does it constitute advocacy? Not really.

It is also instructive to note that those engaged are most often poor, lacking sufficient agency and unemployed. They are engaged with minimal honorariums to provide support to those affected and often lack agency to question this paradigm.

There is a deeper ethical problem in this approach to community engagement. These efforts are often supported by international agencies and nonprofits who choose to provide minimal contractual pay to TB survivors to engage in high-risk work. The model touted as success would be inequitable, racist and discriminatory anywhere else in the developed world — but in low-income, high-burden countries, it is termed as empowerment.

True community engagement and advocacy are casualties here. In the din of talk about engaging communities, we forget to ask what they actually need. Surely those affected by TB need more than just supportive instruction. They need economic and social support, information and stigma mitigation. But these community advocates are unable to resolve these issues. Their training and limited role is to provide instruction and basic guidance to other vulnerable communities affected by TB. Forget advocacy, even if it were termed patient support, it would be low-wage work. This is, however, touted as a success in community engagement whereby those who survived TB are resources to be used, accumulating global applause.

Ignoring the needs of the vulnerable

What it is in reality, however, is the institutionalisation of low-quality, discriminatory care for the most vulnerable Indians. The government and international agencies are effectively creating the narrative that those who are affected by TB and are poor deserve poor care, and their role is merely limited to low-wage labour and not seeking accountability or rights.

Such models are even more damaging when we consider the long-term impact. When such models are appreciated by agencies that otherwise spout equity, it is the effective end of advocacy for improvement in quality of care. Once adopted and institutionalised, these paradigms normalise substandard care in TB, diminishing the rights of the vulnerable to access high-quality care.

Terming these survivors as advocates is ironic. They are being asked neither what they need nor what they deserve. Instead, they are being given a prepared script to appreciate such approaches and the institutions that support it. As a result, the focus on accountability is lost. Instead, it white washes the gaps in high-burden systems. The outcome is the exact opposite of what is sought when disease programmes engage with communities.

If the programme were to effectively engage survivors and those affected about their needs, a long laundry list would emerge. This list is not new and would include access to nutritional support; information programmes; high-quality, accurate, free diagnosis; high-quality drugs; ongoing mental health and patient support; and stigma mitigation.

Instead, these community paradigms quieten these demands by using community voices with support from partners by making a din on eliminating TB to the point where no one asks how we are eliminating it.

It is the government’s responsibility

What is also disturbing is that the government is busy outsourcing its responsibilities. The government has launched a much-publicised scheme for TB-affected individuals to be adopted by private citizens and corporations. The question remains, why in a tax-paying country should the government be asking others to provide support and nutrition to those affected by TB? What then is the role of the government? Meanwhile, what will happen when the support for such a scheme wanes? What about poor patients who seek care in the private sector? These questions remain unaddressed.

Let’s also consider the quality of care. Why is the government reluctant to ask survivors and advocates to draw up a paradigm of the care they need? Why are these conversations externalised? Already, around 50% of Indians seek TB care in the private sector; yet no one asks how we could improve quality of care in the public and the private sectors.

The ethics of such erasure, disempowerment and outsourcing by terming it a ‘people’s movement’ is highly questionable. This will effectively diminish advocacy in the short term as well as in the long term. Fighting TB will be limited to sloganeering and cheering.

We will continue to distract each other by chasing after elimination, which is a statistically impossible dream. India will continue to miss thousands of TB cases each year. These will remain unreported, inaccurately diagnosed and treated. A growing tide of drug-resistant TB will threaten to consume urban centres due to poor housing, nutrition and substandard quality of care. A new slogan will soon emerge. We will, of course, still not ask those affected just what it is that they need.

( Chapal Mehra is a public health specialist and Director, The Raahat Project)