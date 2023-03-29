ADVERTISEMENT

New currency notes

March 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 28, 2023 06:35 pm IST

Delhi, March 28: The Government of India announces that arrangements are well in hand for the introduction of currency notes of new design. The first issues of ten rupee notes of the new pattern will be made later. The new patterns will enable notes of different denominations to be more easily distinguished than at present, each denomination being larger in size and differing in colour from the denominated next below and special prominence being given to figures and words indicating the value both on the front and back of the notes. It is believed the new notes will provide greater security against forgery than the notes of existing patterns.

