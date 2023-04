April 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 20, 2023 07:36 pm IST

Nellore, April 19: The temporary Subordinate Judges Court which has been long here is to be confined and sent on to Kavali. The Additional Subordinate Judges Court is to be abolished. The Additional District Munsif’s Court is decided to be shifted to Atmakur, 40 miles off Nellore whereto there is no train communication. At present there is motor bus service. The Gudur Munsif’s court is also decided to be sent out from here soon but it is not known whether to Gudur or Naidurpet.