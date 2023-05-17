May 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 16, 2023 02:56 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) midnight May 17: At a meeting of the political committee of the Near East Conference this morning, according to a press telegram, experts announced that agreement had been reached between Turkey and Britain regarding the Gallipoli cemeteries whereby new formalities are also to be imposed on British subjects visiting the graves of British soldiers. It is also stated that agreement has been reached at the conference on practically all economic issues regarding concessions now proceeding at Constantinople and Angora.