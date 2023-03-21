Mustard oil price: MP Minister’s claim

March 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 20, 2023 04:37 pm IST

New Delhi, March 20: In the Lok Sabha to-day, the Government agreed to re-examine its decision to allow the vanaspati manufacturers to use mustard oil in place of groundnut oil after being grilled by members over the sudden spurt in edible oil prices in Eastern Indian States. The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Food and Agriculture, Mr. Sher Singh, who maintained that the decision had not had any adverse effect on the prices of mustard oil. On the contrary, he said with an increase in mustard seed production of some six lakh tonnes this year, prices had begun registering a downward trend this March. The Congress and Opposition members from the Eastern States contested the Minister’s claim. Mr. Shashi Bhushan (Cong) accused that the Agriculture Ministry was giving “false statistics.” Members from all sides said the prices had gone up by Rs. two a kilo. The Minister replied in the negative when asked whether the vanaspati manufacturers of Gujarat were buying mustard seeds in large quantities and thereby creating scarcity in mustard oil.