More questions ahead of BRS than answers

After getting the approval from the Election Commission of India for changing its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on December 8, 2022 and opening of its office in the national capital on December 14, the party has taken its first step forward towards its formal expansion by inducting several leaders from the numerically strong Kapu community from Andhra Pradesh, including three former bureaucrats on January 2.

President of BRS and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the party would step up its activity after the Sankranti festival, with work on setting up committees at different levels in two neighbouring States — Karnataka and Maharashtra — already underway.

“We will have party committees set up in 7-8 States to begin with as part of the long-term plans to have the party network in each of the 6.4 lakh villages across the country”, Mr. Rao said, while welcoming former IAS officer Thota Chandrashekhar, former IRS officers Ravela Kishore Babu, and Chintala Parathasarathy along with several others on January 9.

Barring Ravela Kishore Babu, a Dalit and former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister, others are from the sizeable Kapu community, which now wants to assert itself in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls next year. Call it the BRS chief’s strategic move but by wooing the restive Kapus, who look to actor Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as their undisputed leader, Mr. Rao has surely set his eyes on Andhra Pradesh.

A section of the TDP leaders from Andhra Pradesh say there is more to Mr. Rao’s action of attracting Kapu leaders than what meets the eye. “Kapus have vocally expressed discontent both with the previous TDP regime and the present YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime that they were getting a raw deal and are not getting due share in power. It appears to be a deliberate attempt being made at the behest of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to split the strong anti-incumbency gaining mass popularity in the backdrop of a possibility of the JSP joining hands with the TDP for the next elections,” says a former TDP Minister preferring anonymity till things crystalise further.

Notwithstanding such apprehensions, it remains a fact that except Mr. Babu, about 90% of those from Andhra Pradesh who joined the BRS hail from the Kapu community. It was the Kapu vote bank that helped actor Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) garner over 16% vote share in the 2009 elections and win 18 Assembly seats. As is the thumb rule in electoral politics, a split in the anti-incumbency vote would always benefit the ruling party.

It would also be interesting to watch as to how the BRS leadership would try to balance between the interests of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, particularly at a time when several issues pertaining to division of assets and water sharing remain unresolved.

“The interests of Telangana remain paramount for us as those of Gujarat remain for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, irrespective of his claims of equal treatment for all States. However, our objective is to show alternative solutions to problems of irrigation, including in Andhra with utilisation of water flowing waste into the sea without harming the rights of other riparian States. We plan to explain to the people how it would be possible to extend welfare and development schemes being implemented in Telangana across the country”, a senior leader of BRS involved in the expansion plans said.

As Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said, except for shedding the tag of Telangana, the BRS has not made any headway so far.

Mr. Rao raised many an eyebrow when he announced that the BRS would nationalise the public sector undertakings (PSUs) that are being privatised now or privatised already, if supported by people across the country. Further, he went on to promise that free power would be given to farmers across the country and Dalit Bandhu would be implemented in all States.

His political detractors, however, have lapped up the opportunity questioning his sincerity on such promises by asking why his government has failed to bring back Nizam’s Sugar Factory into the PSU fold after it was privatised as a sick industry by the then TDP Government in 2002.