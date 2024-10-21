Methodology of the MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey on Maharashtra

These findings are from the Maharashtra pre-poll study 2024, conducted by MIT-SOG, Pune, and Lokniti-CSDS, Delhi, between September 21 and October 6. A total of 2,607 respondents were interviewed across 39 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and 139 polling stations in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

We used the multi-stage random sampling design. This procedure ensures that the selected sample is fully representative of the cross-section of voters in the State. The ACs where the survey was conducted were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Four polling stations were then selected from within each of the sampled ACs using the systematic random sampling method. Although 156 polling stations were selected, the survey was conducted in 139 of them. Finally, 40 respondents were randomly selected using the systematic method from the electoral rolls of the sampled polling stations. Of these, we set a target of 25 interviews per station.

Students from MIT-SOG were trained to conduct face-to-face interviews using a pre-designed mobile app. The questionnaire was translated into Marathi. Though the sample is relatively small, it is truly representative of the State’s voters in terms of social composition. To correct for the under-representation of any social groups, weights were applied.

The analysis and reports in this series were jointly prepared by the Lokniti-CSDS and MIT-SOG teams, which include Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar, Sandeep Shastri, Devesh Kumar, Jyoti Mishra, and Vibha Attri from Lokniti-CSDS, Delhi; and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Parimal Maya Sudhakar, and V. Lenin Kumar from MIT-SOG, Pune

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.