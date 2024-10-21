Maharashtra Assembly elections | The main concerns of voters: unemployment and inflation

The MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS survey sheds light on the key issues shaping voter sentiment and their preferences for political alliances in the State. In the survey, nearly a quarter (24%) of the voters identified unemployment as their primary issue, while over one-fifth (22%) cited inflation. Other concerns included a lack of development (9%), agricultural issues (8%), and infrastructural challenges (7%). This data underscores growing voter discontent regarding economic stability and job opportunities, which are likely to dominate the electoral discourse (Table 1). The concerns expressed in Maharashtra are no different from the concerns that have been expressed by citizens in the rest of the country.

Three in four voters (74%) believe inflation has increased over the past five years, while nearly half (51%) observed a rise in corruption during the same period (Table 2).

A majority of the voters feel that the prices of essential commodities have risen far beyond normal trends (Table 3). This perception of worsening economic conditions could well influence political strategies as parties shape their manifestos and campaign messaging.

A slight edge for MVA

When asked which alliance would be better for Maharashtra over the next five years, the MVA got a slight edge over the Mahayuti government. The survey highlights that unemployment could well be a key factor in shaping preferences for the upcoming election. Of those concerned about unemployment, nearly three in five (58%) favour the MVA, compared to the nearly one in three (31%) who back the Mahayuti. Similarly, those concerned about reservation policies also lean towards the MVA over the Mahayuti (46% versus 26%). Support for the MVA slightly increases among voters who prioritise inflation as a major issue.

Mahayuti’s strengths

Conversely, those concerned about women’s safety and corruption overwhelmingly prefer the Mahayuti over the MVA. While the MVA is seen as stronger on economic issues, the Mahayuti’s strengths in ensuring women’s safety and anti-corruption could sway voter decisions, making the upcoming election highly competitive.

Given the public sentiment on economic issues, the effectiveness with which each coalition communicates its vision will be crucial in determining its success.