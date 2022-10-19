Magnanimity or Machiavellian move?

Realpolitik possibly compelled the BJP to withdraw its candidate in Andheri East

A high-stakes build-up to the Andheri East Assembly bypoll in Mumbai ended with an anti-climactic denouement after the ruling BJP withdrew its candidate from the fray at the eleventh hour. This paves the way for Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, to be elected unopposed on November 3. Ms. Latke’s husband, Ramesh Latke, was a Sena MLA. His demise in May this year necessitated the bypoll.

While stressing that its candidate Murji Patel was a strong contender, senior BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and State in-charge C.T. Ravi, ascribed their “magnanimous decision” to Maharashtra’s “political tradition” of letting a relative of a deceased elected representative contesting a seat be elected unopposed.

A flurry of political activity on October 15 preceded the BJP’s decision. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, known for his closeness to the BJP, appealed to Mr. Fadnavis in a letter to keep up the State’s political culture and permit Ms. Latke to be elected unopposed. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also called upon the BJP to adhere to tradition.

However, a closer look reveals that realpolitik has ruled supreme in similar circumstances in the recent past.

It is true that the BJP did not field a candidate during the Tasgaon bypoll (in Sangli district) in 2015 against Suman Patil, who was fielded by the NCP after her husband R.R. Patil passed away. Patil was Maharashtra Home Minister and had held the seat for a record 24 years. The party also did not field a candidate against the Congress’ Vishwajit Kadam when he contested the bypoll from Sangli’s Palus-Kadegaon in 2018 after the death of his father, Patangrao Kadam. However, in both cases, it suited the BJP to act ‘generously’ as both constituencies were veritable pocket boroughs of the deceased leaders. Fielding a candidate against the kin of these leaders would have only resulted in an embarrassing defeat for the BJP, while lowering its ‘moral graph’ in the public’s eyes.

Yet, on at least three occasions in the last two years, the BJP had no qualms in fielding candidates against the kin of deceased MLAs when it thought it had a chance of winning the seat. In May 2020, the saffron party pulled off a major upset against the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during the Pandharpur Assembly bypoll. Samadhan Autade of the BJP defeated Bhagirath Bhalke, the son of late NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke, in a supposedly ‘safe seat’ of the NCP. The BJP, then in the opposition, had skillfully exploited schisms within the MVA coalition.

But the MVA was better prepared for the next test. The Congress trounced the BJP in the Deglur-Biloli Assembly bypoll (in Nanded district) in October 2021, which had been necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar. Then, instead of adhering to “political tradition”, the BJP launched a high-decibel campaign to root out the Congress from the segment. However, a well-coordinated campaign led by Congressman Ashok Chavan frustrated the BJP’s intentions and Raosaheb’s son, Jitesh Antapurkar, emerged victorious.

Again, in April this year, the BJP flexed every sinew to beat the Congress’ candidate in the Kolhapur City byelection, which was occasioned by the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav. The Congress had fielded Jadhav’s wife, Jayshree Jadhav, as the MVA’s candidate. The BJP fielded Satyajit Kadam against Ms. Jadhav, using its Hindutva agenda and threats from central agencies in its campaign. But it was compelled to eat humble pie when Ms. Jadhav became the first woman since Independence to win an Assembly seat in Kolhapur City, defeating Mr. Jadhav by a huge margin.

According to observers, one reason the BJP pulled out of the Andheri contest was that it did not wish to take any chances ahead of the critical Mumbai civic body election. “While Murji Patel may be an effective candidate, the BJP’s campaigning had made Andheri a ‘Gujarati versus Marathi’ campaign. So, the party weighed the consequences of a win by the Uddhav camp. Given that the scales were tilted in Ms. Latke’s favour, the Thackeray faction would have received a major boost ahead of the BMC poll. The BJP is keen to preclude a Thackeray renaissance and prevent a ‘negative narrative’ against itself. So, it withdrew its candidate by invoking tradition,” said senior political analyst Vivek Bhavsar.