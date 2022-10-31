Delhi Chief Minister Arivind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan during their tiranga rally in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The findings presented here are from a survey-based governance study conducted in Gujarat by the Lokniti programme of CSDS, Delhi. The survey was conducted between October 10 and October 23, 2022. A total of 2,135 voters spread across 80 polling stations in 20 Assembly constituencies, which were randomly selected, were interviewed for the survey. The field work of the survey was coordinated by Mahashweta Jani and supervised by Siddhraj Parmar in Gujarat.

The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies was selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students from various colleges and universities in Gujarat.

The questionnaire for the survey was translated into Gujarati. The investigators spent a good amount of time with each respondent as each interview took between 20 and 25 minutes to be completed.

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represents the social reality of the voters of Gujarat, i.e. the sample is truly representative of the voters of Gujarat with regard to social composition. In order to make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied.

The Lokniti team which coordinated and analysed the data comprised Vibha Attri, Jyoti Mishra, Himanshu Kapoor, Rishikesh Yadav, Himanshu Bhattacharya and Dhananjay Kumar Singh.

Sanjay Kumar directed this study.