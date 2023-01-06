Letters to the Editor

January 06, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Green hydrogen

The Union government deserves praise for walking the talk in its climate change pledges (“Centre clears ₹19,744 cr. Green Hydrogen Mission, Jan. 5). The Green Hydrogen Mission will play a crucial role in achieving India’s Panchamrit, which it announced at COP26. At a time when countries around the world seem to be having a lackadaisical attitude towards climate change, India’s efforts come as a ray of hope. It is hoped that it meets its goals.

Vidhya B.Ragunath

Thanjavur

Bilkis case

It is often reported that judges recuse themselves from important cases (“Justice Trivedi recuses self from Bilkis Bano case,” Jan. 5). When a government employee resorts to such action, it is treated as wilful disobedience. But when judges refuse to work on a particular case, no one seems to frown at this even if no perceivable conflict of interest is involved. In this case, it is not even clear why the judge has taken this decision.

P. K. Haridas

Palakkad

Respecting Iqbal

It is sad that a Principal and a siksha mitr of a government-run school in Bareilly were booked for asking the children to sing the prayer, Lab pe aati hai dua ban ke tamanna meri (“Muhammad Iqbal: a poet for all ages,” Jan. 5, 2023). We should not forget that Iqbal gave us the immortal patriotic song Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara. In recent times, there have been countless incidents highlighting the growing religious intolerance in our country. It is upsetting that this intolerance has infiltrated our educational institutions.

R. Sivakumar

Chennai

Shocking incident

It is shocking that the male passenger got away with such a light punishment (“Man urinates on co-passenger on Air India flight,” Jan. 5). Surely such a crime requires a sterner penalty? It is also sad that this happened on November 26, but came to light only on December 28.

N.J. Ravi Chander

Bengaluru

Self-governance

The independence of local governments in formulating their own policies and freedom in generating their own income are prerequisites for their effectiveness (“The values of local self-governance,” Jan. 5) .

Vivek Mallick

Darbhanga