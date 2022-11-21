Letters to The Editor — November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 20, 2022 10:38 pm IST

Some hope from COP27

That there has a been a breakthrough of sorts at COP27, in terms of a Loss and Damage (L&D) Fund being set up to compensate the “particularly vulnerable” nations, is a victory, though a small one. One only hopes that when the norms for disbursal of the funds are finalised, developing countries, which require billions of dollars for mitigation and adaptation measures to fight climate change, but which lack the necessary resources, are not excluded from the list of nations that qualify for funds. It is disappointing that the developed nations have not acceded to the demand to include a clause to phase down all fossil fuels. Developing nations will have to keep up the pressure on rich nations to agree to phase down non-coal fossil fuels also.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The L&D fund has created history of sorts as, rather unusually, the voice of the poorer developing nations has prevailed over the rich developing nations. Yet, going by the history of the various U.N. climate summits, there certainly is many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip’ as several grandiose pledges have been gallantly made, only to be broken later. For the L&D fund to become meaningful, the carbon footprints of nations have to be assessed and the responsibility for contributions should be made accordingly.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

City redevelopment

The report, “Srinagar set for ₹980 cr. makeover” (November 20), made me wonder why George Town in Chennai is not developed as a smaller smart city. Here, there are narrow alleyways, crumbling buildings and worn-out facades with fading wall paint, but all a part of the forgotten history, culture and architecture of Chennai. There are examples here to highlight India’s architectural heritage and culture.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

A political prism

The report, “If we ignore Tamil, it will be a great disservice to the nation, says Modi” (November 20), only reveals how Janus-faced the present government is . On one hand it is hell-bent on promoting the use of Hindi while on the other it makes tall claims about the language. Such ‘appeasement’ politics is in vain as many are aware of the real intentions.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Rights records

Arguably, there is merit in FIFA president Gianni Infantino hitting back at criticism of Qatar’s human rights record and blasting the hypocrisy of western critics. After all, the West has always been a practitioner and an advocate of ‘selective’ human rights policies.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

