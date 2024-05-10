Letters to The Editor — May 10, 2024

Racial analogy

I cannot help but wonder at those who take offence when someone says they look ‘African’ or ‘Chinese’. So, is looking ‘white’ a compliment then? Who is being racist here? Taking Sam Pitroda’s comments on diversity in India out of context is very clearly politically motivated.

Anandhi N.,

Chennai

When Sam Pitroda said what he did about India’s morphological diversity, almost all the mainstream channels blew the issue out of proportion. I found that they were being more racist than anyone else. News tickers read: ‘Sam Pitroda likens southern Indians to Africans’. The discourse in the Indian media has, sadly, hit a new low.

Ratheesh Chandran,

Thiruvalla, Kerala

Though I may not agree with the choice of words that Sam Pitroda used, I understand, in the larger context, that he was talking about unity in diversity. He could have articulated this in a much better way.

Mukund Tathacharya,

Chennai

Mr. Pitroda’s pattern of making insensitive remarks is detrimental to the values of inclusivity and unity that our country stands for. The government must take a firm stance against such discourse.

M. Ramdas Menon,

Kallai, Kozhikode

The survivors?

It is shocking that in the incidents of the alleged assault on women by the MP from Hassan, a case now caught in the political crossfire in Karnataka, the concern seems to be about who released the clips. Not a word is being said about the plight of the survivors.

Veena Rajagopal,

Bengaluru

