Letters to the Editor — June 14, 2022

Project in Sri Lanka

The rapid rise of a certain business house in India, and in a short span of time, will always raise suspicions. The perception is that this is impossible without government support. Allegations are now being raised about a particular power project in Sri Lanka associated with this business group having gone through after the Indian Prime Minister’s “pressure” on the Sri Lankan President (Page 1, June 13). Though the charge has been subsequently withdrawn, there will always be an element of doubt about the truth of the charge. One can expect stout denials from the ruling party in India and support for the Prime Minister from the entire ecosystem, but doubts will persist.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Flattened out

Are we living in a nation of democracy or dictatorship? The ‘bulldozer culture’ raises questions: is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the Chief Minister or is he the king of Uttar Pradesh, whose word is the law? Even if the house of the arrested political activist was an “illegal construction”, the law should have taken its own course. The bulldozer culture is reminiscent of the terror reign of Idi Amin. There seems to be a new India where hate speech is ‘achievement’, protests are ‘crimes’ and bulldozing is ‘justice’.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Norms for endorsement

The Government tightening norms for endorsements is welcome (June 12). Endorsements should not become a mere money-making business or for gaining further popularity. The new norms will make endorsers more responsible, discerning and accountable.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala