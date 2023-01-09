Letters to the Editor (January 9)

January 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 08, 2023 08:10 pm IST

Food safety

The incident points to the callous attitude of the food safety authorities. There are many eateries which have sprung up which operate in unhygienic conditions and put to risk even the life of their customers. (“Food-borne deaths trigger concern; raids at eateries”, Jan. 8). Rather than knee-jerk reactions after such incidents, it is the duty of the Food Safety Department to regularly monitor the hygienic status of all food outlets and make sure that they adhere to the stringent norms prescribed. Punitive action must be taken against those violating safety rules.

Biju C. Mathew

Thiruvananthapuram

The land of Tamils

It has become a regular phenomenon for political parties in Tamil Nadu to find fault with every statement of Governor R.N. Ravi (“Political leaders disapprove of Governor’s ‘Thamizhagam’ remark,” Jan. 7). The word Thamizhagam is extensively used in Purananooru, Silapadikaram, Manimekalai, etc. Even Periyar used it. When there are so many vital issues facing the State, it is unclear why leaders make a hue and cry over such trivial issues.

R.Pichumani

Thanjavur

The face of Congress

There is no doubt that one of the main beneficiaries of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to be Rahul Gandhi (“Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM face for 2024 election: Jairam,” Jan. 7). His stock is certain to soar after the completion of the yatra if the massive crowds everywhere are of any indication. Although Mallikarjun Kharge is now the party president, it is clear that Mr. Gandhi remains the face of the party. Nitish Kumar too had said a few days ago that he has no problem seeing Mr. Gandhi as Prime Minister. However, parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti might not be willing to do business with the Congress.

C.V. Aravind

Chennai

Another extension

The Citizenship (Amendment ) Act 2019 has obviously become a hard nut to crack for the Home Ministry (“Home Ministry seeks another six-month extension to frame rules related to Citizenship Act,” Jan. 8). Seeking another extension, which is the seventh, says a lot. Perhaps the Centre wanted to keep the issue on the back burner realising in hindsight the pernicious impact the law would make on our polity. It is hoped that the Centre will revisit the egregious Act that discriminates against people on religious lines.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath

Aranmula

Drinking on flights

The man was rightly arrested (“Man at the centre of Air India row held,” Jan. 8). Even if the airline does not ban alcohol on flights, it should limit the quantity served. Not too long ago, a passenger who was a chronic renal failure patient had to be subjected to emergency dialysis on deplaning in Kochi, to save him from impending cardiac arrest, after he drank too much champagne on the flight.

Dr. George Jacob. E

Kochi